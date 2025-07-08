Sorry Donkey Kong Bananza, these Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are gonna keep me busy this month

The best Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are finally here, and already my remaining shelf space is starting to look too small.

There are a ton of record-low savings on everything from the Suikoden I & II HD Remastered collection, which is down to $29.99 at Amazon, to the Hundred Line, which is just $49.99 at Amazon, despite the fact that they're both only a few months old. If that isn't music to the ears of any physical game fan, I don't know what is.

To make this year's Prime Day Switch game deals even sweeter, the backwards compatibility of the Nintendo Switch 2 means you can still pick these bargains up, even if you traded in your dusty old original Switch last month.

Balatro Special Edition | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - There's only a saving of $10 off the physical Switch copy of Balatro this Prime Day, but I have spotted the game for this low since last year's holiday savings. For just $19.99 you're also getting a set of 10 physical special edition cards which will truly make you the envy of any of your Balatro obsessed friends. UK: £24.99 £18.99 at Amazon

FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition | $74.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Thanks to Prime Day, you can relive the old-school classic Final Fantasy games for their lowest ever price on the Switch so far. This entire collection, which spans from the first game right up to Final Fantasy VI, is now just $44.99 on Amazon, saving you $30 on some of the best RPG experiences in history. UK: £49.99 at Amazon

Suikoden I & II HD Remastered | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This Prime Day is great for RPG fans, as the HD remasters of the first two Suikoden games have hit a new record-low price of just $29.99 at Amazon. This collection has only been out for a few months, which hands down makes this one of the best Switch Prime Day deals I've stumbled across so far. UK: £47.47 £45.41 at Amazon

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 | $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - If you've already finished Death Stranding 2, you can sink yout teeth into some of Kojima's best ever games for an incredibly low price of $16.99 this Prime Day. That's 3 games in one collection, all for their lowest ever price on the Switch so far - someone tell the Colonel UK: £54.99 £37.95 at Amazon

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - The Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is down to just $34.99 this Prime Day, saving you $25 off its $59.99 MSRP. Not only is this a new record-low for the Switch version of the game, but this deal comes just in time for the Dragon Quest I and II HD-2D Remakes, which are due to release later this year. UK: £44.76 at Amazon

MySims Cozy Bundle | $39.99 $23.66 at Amazon

Save $16 - Thanks to this glorious Prime Day deal, you can relive these Wii game classics for just $23.66, saving you $16 off its $39.99 MSRP. Not only are you getting two games under $25 thanks to this influx of Switch game savings, but this current deal price also marks a record-low for the MySims bundle. UK: £34.99 £18.99 at Amazon

The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This Prime Day exclusive deal only takes $10 off The Hundred Line, but any saving off this game is worth celebrating as it's barely a few months old. Any Danganronpa fans should definitely grab this deal while they still can. UK: £62.04 £54.19 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $47.99 at Woot

Save $22- Amazon's Woot is also getting in on the deals this week, as Tears of the Kingdom is down to just $47.99 right now. If you had your eyes on the Switch 2 Edition instead, remember you can pick this up and get access to the upgrade pack as part of your Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership for no additional cost. UK: £42.99 at Amazon

Why you should still buy Nintendo Switch 2 games in 2025

(Image credit: Future)

Unless you have absolutely no space and aren't a fan of physical games, it's absolutely still worth it to pick up physical Nintendo Switch games in 2025. In fact, I'd even argue right now is the perfect time to still grab original Switch games.

For one, we're starting to move further into the Switch 2 era, so some older physical games may become hard to find. If there are any older games, especially of the horror genre, that you've had your eye on, as a collector, I recommend you pick them up asap before they're snatched up by re-sellers.

Secondly, the Nintendo Switch 2 might be out, but its backwards compatibility means you can still play your physical original Switch carts on the new handheld, and doing so might even net you some performance upgrades depending on the game, too.

Remember, Nintendo is still working hard at ensuring all its older games work smoothly on the new handheld, so not every single release will work right now. The tech giant is regularly updating its Switch 2 game compatibility list, which you can always check to ensure your next purchase won't have any issues.

Lastly, Nintendo Switch games are pretty notorious for their prices, so big events like Prime Day are the best times to add to your collection for less. Sure, you might not have the time to play all the above games right now, but at least grabbing them now means not having to pay full prices once Prime Day comes to an end on July 11.

