Upcoming Switch games for 2020 (and beyond)

There are so many fantastic games heading to the Switch library in 2020. One things for sure: with all of the notable upcoming Switch games in the pipeline, you'll certainly have no shortage of reasons to spend big chunks of time with Nintendo's console in the New Year. Some of the most exciting big titles are on the way, including our upcoming island vacation with Tom Nook and Isobel in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We can also look forward to jumping into other great games such as Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore and Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise. But the Switch goodness doesn't stop there. We're also going to be blessed with a whole host of exciting indie numbers including Spiritfarer and Mineko's Night Market.

This list of ever-growing upcoming Switch games are the ones we'd really recommend, either because we've played them or they already exist on other platforms and are getting a Switch port. Helpfully, this list is also in release date order to help you stay on top of all the latest upcoming releases.

Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training

Release date: January 3, 2020

Genre: Puzzle

Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training (also known as as Brain Age in Japan) is officially coming to the Switch. The game that was initially released on the Nintendo DS back in 2005, and presents you with a series of puzzles and challenges that are supposed to stimulate your mind and keep your brain in tip top shape. Featuring a series of mini games that include puzzle-like conundrums and quick-fire mathematical exercises, the DS version involved using the stylus to draw and choose your answers. For Switch, it looks like you also use a stylus, but interestingly you position the console vertically almost like a tablet. After the official announcement revealed it was coming to Japan this December, Nintendo released a second trailer to confirm the western release date will land at the start of 2020.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore

Release date: January 17, 2020

Genre: JRPG



The worlds of Fire Emblem and Atlus' Shin Megami Tensei series collide in Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore. For a long time, the original release on Wii U was one of the most coveted titles on the Nintendo's previous platform. The new version of the JRPG coming to Switch includes a new song that wasn't included in the original, as well as additional story content and Tiki from the Fire Emblem series. Chrom from Fire Emblem Awakening is also returning as his darker "Mirage Lord" self. It is sure to find make a good home for itself on the Switch, and it's great news for anyone who missed out when it originally released back in 2016.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

Release date: February 4, 2020

Genre: Strategy



One of the most surprising and unexpected announcements to come out of E3 2019 was undoubtedly the reveal of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics. It was initially announced just shy of the release of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Netflix series, but it only recently got a release date window in 2020. The game will let you play through the events of the series in a grid-based tactical format, and experience new characters, stories, and environments in the world of the classic fantasy adventure.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Release date: March 20, 2020

Genre: Simulation

Get ready to take flight, because the Nook Inc. getaway package is going to take us to a deserted island next year, for what is sure to be the vacation of a lifetime. Yes, this time the Animal Crossing world is on a dreamy tropical island with more activities than ever before. With some inspiration no doubt taken from Pocket Camp, New Horizons will let us decorate the entire world, from our adorable campsite and tent, to the surrounding areas. We'll also be able to craft all manner of items and clothes using the new workbench, complete with fishing, cooking, digging, chopping down trees, gardening, and experiencing the changing seasons. Oh, and it'll let you play with up to eight friends on the same island. We can hardly wait!

Gods & Monsters

Release date: Fall 2020

Genre: Adventure

The creators of Assassins Creed Odyssey are bringing us a new kind of story book adventure that's based on the stories of Greek Mythology. Complete with a charming painterly art style, Gods & Monsters sees you play as a hero who sets out to save the gods using the powers granted to them by the gods of Olympus. The gods have fallen victim to the most powerful mythological monster known as Typhon, and it's up to you to venture out into the world and stop this deadly creature. The cinematic trailer might not have shown off any gameplay, but we're already convinced this enchanting artistic world is definitely one we want to dive into.

Mineko's Night Market

Release date: TBC 2020

Genre: Adventure / Simulation

If you are incapable of watching the above Mineko's Night Market trailer and suppressing squeaks at all the adorable kitties it contains, this isn't a game for you. It's basically a kind of game like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, where you explore, craft, oh and breed cats. The cute little balls of fluff will follow you around as you play as Mineko who's just moved to Mount Fugu Island, and is also accompanied by her giant cat-like friend Abe. Together, you'll gather resources and craft items to sell at your market stall, play loads of mini-games, and of course, befriend kittens. Lots and lots and lots of kitties. Sounds rather wonderful, doesn't it?

Röki

Release date: TBC 2020

Genre: Adventure

Taking inspiration from Scandinavian folklore, this adventure game is described as a dark contemporary fairytail. Featuring puzzles, exploration and a touching narrative, it’s also very notable for its mention of having non-violent game-play and accessible controls. The enchanting art style and fairy tale vibes from Polygon Treehouse make it stand out as one of the more interesting upcoming releases heading to the Switch. It’s due to release this winter, which certainly seems very apt for Röki since it promises to take us on a journey through the magical wintry wilderness.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Release date: TBC 2020

Genre: Point-and-click adventure

This originally episodically released game first hit PC in 2013, but will land on Nintendo Switch as a complete package in early 2018 with all five episodes. It tells a tale about a truck driver called Conway who’s travelling along a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky and the people he meets. He’s trying to get to the fictional Route Zero to make his final delivery, but his journey is proving to be quite eventful.

Cris Tales

Release date: TBC 2020

Genre: RPG

Described as a homage to classic JRPGs, Modus Games stylish 2D RPG is said to land on the Switch sometime in 2020. The gorgeous art work of Cris Tales is already enough to grab our attention, but it also looks set to tell a very interesting time-bending story. Set in an dark, expansive fairy-tale world, you work to uncover and unravel the Empress' complex plot to destroy the world by making choices in the past, present, and future. With a turn-based battle system, the studio sights the likes of Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI as sources of inspiration for what it's calling an 'indie love letter' to the genre. Sounds pretty intriguing, right?

Eastward

Release date: TBC 2020

Genre: RPG

When you think about the post-apocalyptic world, the word charming doesn’t normally come to mind, but when it comes to Eastward it most definitely applies. Set in a near-future society that’s on the brink of collapse, the human population is at an all-time low. You play a minor called John who meets a mysterious young girl named Sam in a secret underground facility. Setting out on a journey with the pair of them as they work to discover the true origins of Sam, you uncover where the vicious creatures who wreak havoc across the towns come from. Eastward’s gorgeous pixelated art brings the apocalyptic setting to life in its own distinctive style - a decaying world never looked so picturesque. The story has already piqued our interest, and it also looks perfectly suited to the Switch.

