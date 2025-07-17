Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Aerith actor takes Legend of Zelda movie casting in good spirits after saying she'd love to audition: "Thank you all for your support during this very difficult time"

Two actors have finally been cast for the roles of Link and Zelda in the upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie, but not all folks who wanted a part got to audition – including one iconic voice actor from the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Briana White, the iconic English voice behind beloved character Aerith Gainsborough, made a post at the tail end of March saying she wanted to "audition for Zelda so bad" for the movie. At the time, there was no telling who would end up getting the titular princess' role, with all sorts of rumors floating around and fans sharing their top picks. From Anya Taylor-Joy to Hunger Games and Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer, there was no shortage of speculation.

Now that we know Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will portray Link and Bo Bragason will play Zelda, however, fans and hopeful actors alike are reacting – and White is no exception. "No... I did not get to audition," she admits in a new online post. The actor then jokingly thanks her community "for your support during this very difficult time for me," then jests that people's "words will help me carry on." White's words, of course, don't carry a serious tone.

She clarifies, though, just in case, that she's actually happy for Ainsworth and Bragason. "For internet purposes," writes the actor, "this is a joke, I am thrilled for these actors and very much rooting for them and a kickass Zelda film." The comments see fans sharing in the good humor. One asks, "Are you still available to make the noises Link makes when he dodge rolls?" White responds, "I would PAY THEM to do this."

Another person jokes, "We all know you got the part of Tingle anyway." White replies, "Don't spoil it for everyone!!" Overall, it's a hilarious yet wholesome thread to read through – and I, for one, can't wait to see White as Tingle (if only).

