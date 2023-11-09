The Zelda community agrees this Hunger Games and Euphoria actor should play the titular princess

The Legend of Zelda community sound really keen on Hunter Schafer playing the titular princess in the new movie.

Nintendo announced a new movie based on The Legend of Zelda was in development, and it didn't take long for the fan-casting to begin. Practically from the time the movie adaptation was announced, Zelda fans have been clamouring for actor Hunter Schafer to play the titular role.

we NEED Hunter Schafer as Zelda

The actor is, if you didn't already know, widely known for portraying Jules Vaughn on the HBO series Euphoria. Schafer also has a writing credit on one episode in the series, and has directed two music videos over the last two years. Her next role will come later this month in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The 1 and ONLY option for Zelda In the new movie is #hunterschafer !!!

But yes, Zelda fans are really eager for Schafer to take up the role of Zelda in the new movie. The fans seem to be using Zelda's design from Twilight Princess to point out how similar Schafer looks to the character - she's even sort of got the elf-ears down already.

there's only one answer for princess zelda and that's hunter schafer

There's also another name on the lips of fans, but for a different role: Morgan Davies as Link. You might know the Australian actor from Evil Dead Rise and the debut One Piece season on Netflix, and the tweet below thinks Davies could definitely tackle the 'twink' angle of Link.

I'd like to nominate Morgan Davies for the role of Link and Hunter Schafer as Zelda

What we do know so far is that director Wes Ball will helm the Zelda movie adaptation, with veteran Avi Arad producing the adaptation. Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto will also be tackling the adaptation, likely in a similar producing role to the one he had on the Super Mario Bros Movie earlier this year.

The list of upcoming video game movies just keeps getting longer with the new announcement from Nintendo.