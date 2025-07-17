Assassin's Creed live-action series greenlit at Netflix from Westworld and Halo showrunners: "We're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet"

One of the most popular video game series of the last 20 years is coming to the small screen as Netflix has announced an Assassin's Creed live action show (via Deadline) that will be created by showrunners and executive producers Robert Patino, known for his adaptations of DMZ and Westworld, and David Weiner, of Halo and Homecoming renown.

The project was originally announced in 2021 as part of a deal between Assassin's Creed publishers Ubisoft and Netflix that will also include numerous other projects. Now the Assassin's Creed show is finally moving forward at the streamer, though few specific details have yet been announced.

"We've been fans of Assassin's Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin's Creed opens to us," Wiener and Patino said in a joint statement. "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.

"But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it's about what we stand to lose as a species when those connections break. We've got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we're committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."

Assassin's Creed debuted in 2007, and has since spawned no less than 30 games in the series, including sequels and spin-offs. A live-action feature film starring Michael Fassbender was released in 2016 to middling fanfare.

