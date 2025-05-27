Elden Ring fans have the perfect pick for the movie's protagonist – and it's not the Tarnished, Melina, or even Miquella

We're about to head to The Lands Between on the big screen with news of the Alex Garland-directed Elden Ring movie.

But, beyond that, the FromSoftware-esque fog stretches ahead of us, obscuring what exactly an adaptation of the 2023 modern masterpiece is going to be about – or even who the story will focus on.

Now, fan suggestions can be extremely hit or miss. But we believe they've hit gold here with their top choice for who the Elden Ring movie protagonist should be in a recent Reddit discussion: Vyke.

If you're still plundering your way through the likes of Stormveil Castle and the Weeping Peninsula, you might not have butted heads – and clashed swords – with Vyke just yet. It's safe to say, however, that he has one of the more compelling narratives (of course, being FromSoftware's wont, this is tucked away in item descriptions and snatches of lore dumps throughout your journey).

Before The Tarnished arrived, Vyke was – in effect – the closest to achieving what the player would go on to do. He had worked to re-assemble the Elden Ring with the aim of becoming the Elden Lord. However, he was later turned mad by the Frenzied Flame after chasing after a lost love, and players can later fight him in the Mountaintop of the Giants.

In true Elden Ring fashion, we never hear Vyke's full story. That makes it ripe for further exploration in a big-screen adaptation, with one fan writing, "I think he is the perfect character to tell a story about. He's not some godly character that takes 4-5 movies to explain his story, but he's also not some random nobody… Also his story of turning down a chance at ultimate power for the sake of love for a woman who's essentially viewed as a tool, only for it to end in a fate worse than death is just SO PEAK as a story."

Right now, all we know about the Elden Ring movie is that Bandai Namco and A24 are collaborating on the project, with Ex Machina and Civil War's Alex Garland at the helm.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Garland isn't just a formidable auteur, mind. He's long since proven his Elden Ring chops, taking down everyone from Mohg to the Elden Beast – several times over.

"Love Shadow Of The Erdtree," Garland said on a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything. "I'm on ng+6 currently. Don't even want to think about the hours I've clocked up. Can't seem to stop playing. Still discovering stuff."

For more, check out the upcoming video game movies and new PS5 games on the horizon.