The Zelda movie fan casting has already begun, featuring favorites from Stranger Things to Marvel

A live-action movie based on The Legend of Zelda is officially in development, and the community has already picked their dream cast. While plenty of the choices are pretty out there, some of the picks for Zelda and Link are pretty compelling.

Taking on one of the most beloved video game characters of all time is no mean feat, that’s why we don’t envy the casting directors on this one. That being said, some fans have shared some genuinely inspired choices for the legendary hero Link to start with, and no, we’re not talking about that persistent Tom Holland rumor.

One recurring name is Game of Thrones star Thomas Brodie-Sangster who is no stranger to fantasy. Another suggestion is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actor Nicolas Cantu, who could be a good fit if they decide to go with a younger Link. Variety also shared their picks, including Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin and Heartstopper’s William Gao.

Meanwhile, picks for Princess Zelda include The Hunger Games prequel star Hunter Schafer, The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and Marvel star Zendaya. Usually portrayed as regal and benevolent, as well as being wise beyond her years. So we’ve got to admit, these all make a lot of sense.

It’s not just Link and Zelda who have been the subject of fan picks either. One fan suggested Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Cotera, while another is petitioning for Idris Elba as Ganondorf. A third thinks that Werner Herzog could play the extremely powerful warlock Ganon.

However, despite these choices, there is a pretty strong argument for the creators to go with a cast of relative unknowns too. This would be especially exciting if it were to run for multiple movies, as it could allow a new generation to define these roles.

The new movie is being developed with Nintendo and will be directed by The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball. The news comes after a great year for video game adaptations too, including the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, which broke box office records for Nintendo.

For more on the movie, check out our stories on how the director manifested this news years ago and why a canceled film proves the adaptation is in good hands. We've also got a breakdown of all of the upcoming game adaptations on the way too.