Nintendo wants to "expand the number of people" who have access to its franchises, and that means it's working on "various" post-Legend of Zelda movie projects

Nintendo is already doing Nintendo things in the movie world. Its first real attempt, The Super Mario Bros. Movie in collaboration with Illumination, grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office. A live-action Legend of Zelda movie is also on the way. What next? The company is currently playing coy, but revealed – in typically low-key fashion – that it's working on "various" new projects in the film and TV space.

As part of a recent AGM Q&A, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked whether he could elaborate on the future of the 'visual content' business (movies and TV, to you and me).

In response, Furukawa said, "Under our strategy of 'expanding the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP' to continuously invigorate our core integrated hardware-software business, we have been working on initiatives beyond our dedicated video game platforms for several years. Visual content is one such area," pointing to the Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel and the Wes Ball-directed Legend of Zelda as proof.

In addition, Nintendo teased, "We cannot discuss our plans beyond The Legend of Zelda movie at this time, we are working on various other projects"

Metroid? Kirby? Smash Bros.? The possibilities of Nintendo's franchises making the leap from consoles to cinemas seem endless.

One movie definitely on the way, as Nintendo mentioned, is The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel. While Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto recently stopped short of revealing what a return to the Mushroom Kingdom would look like, he did say the idea for a follow-up was an "interesting" one.

