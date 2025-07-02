Nintendo and Illumination are "working hard" on Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto saying the idea for the sequel is an "interesting" one

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri have finally given us a glimpse into what we can expect from the sequel to Nintendo's ultra-successful Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"We are currently working hard on the next title," said Meledandri at Nintendo's 85th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. "First of all, we are aiming to create a title that will please our core fans, and at the same time, one that will captivate new consumers who have never experienced Super Mario or the world of Nintendo."

Added Miyamoto: "We have a good idea of how the new Super Mario movie will turn out to be an interesting one."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie ended up being a slam dunk for Nintendo, the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, earning over $1 billion against a budget of just $100 million. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay penned by Matthew Fogel, the movie follows Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) as they end up on a whirlwind adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom and must team up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and co. to defeat the evil Bowser (Jack Black).

The A-list voice cast includes Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Khary Payton as the Penguin King, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. A sequel was greenlit almost immediately, with the release date being announced in 2024. Though we still don't know what the second pic will be about, we just hope that Lumalee comes back and gives us some more delightful woe.

The Super Mario Bros. sequel is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026. The first film is streaming now on Netflix.