A Minecraft Movie 2 release date, cast, plot, and everything else we know so far about the block-tastic sequel

Good news Minecraft fans, it looks like the enchanting table of the movie world has worked its magic as A Minecraft Movie 2 is officially in the works. After the first Minecraft Movie smashed box office records in spring 2025, Warner Bros has announced that its sequel is heading to theaters just 2 years later. Now that's what we call speed building.

Starring Jack Black as in-game character Steve, A Minecraft Movie follows four humans who accidentally venture into the world of blocks only to find themselves in the middle of a war between Black's eccentric builder and Zombified Piglins from the Nether. The first movie became quite the cinematic spectacle, causing fans to act rather wildly in movie theaters. Now it's time to get ready to do it all over again.

Below, we have rounded up everything we know so far about A Minecraft Movie 2, including its release date, cast list, and our biggest plot theories. So what are you waiting for? Warning, A Minecraft Movie spoilers follow. After, check out our A Minecraft Movie review, and keep up with other upcoming video game movies.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Minecraft Movie 2 will release on July 23, 2027. The news was announced on October 9, 2025, by Minecraft Movie via Twitter captioned, "Building terrain." Jared Hess is set to return to direct the sequel.

That's just over two years and three months after the first movie hit screens, which is pretty impressive considering the star power behind the franchise. Not to mention the amount of VFX work the first movie faced, which will undoubtedly be a factor going into the sequel, too.

A Minecraft Movie 2 plot predictions

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

The list of items you can source, things you can build, and the tools you can unlock in Minecraft is pretty much infinite, so anything is possible when it comes to the sequel. That being said, the first movie may have left some clues as to where the sequel could go. Plus, we have a theory of our own.

After defeating Malgosha and her Piglin army, Steve is reluctant to leave the Overworld, but is ultimately persuaded by Natalie, who asks him to imagine “what you could do with that magic in the real world." Back in the real world, the fabulous five are living their best lives, with Natalie running a self-defense class, Henry finding popularity in school, Garrett's business with his and Henry's own version of Minecraft, and Dawn hosting kids’ birthday parties with the help of Denis the wolf, and Steve singing his heart out in Garrett's store. Check out our A Minecraft Movie ending explained for the full rundown.

However, just like Jumanji, we predict that the five will either get pulled back into the Overworld to collect something (just like the first movie did with the Orb of Dominance), or the blocky land will spill out into the real world, and it will be up to Steve and co to save us.

Despite director Jared Hess and Warner Bros. keeping rather tight-lipped over the sequel, the poster used to announce the release date may, in fact, suggest what the movie will be about. The poster, which you can see below, includes two axes placed tip to toe to create a number two in Roman numerals. However, the most interesting part of the poster is the color of the axes. Unlike the axes used in the first movie, which were blue due to being made out of diamonds, the axes in the poster glow purple. In Minecraft, a pickaxe glows purple when it is enchanted.

Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9myRslRG4cOctober 9, 2025

This suggests that the five will venture into the more magical side of Minecraft in movie number two, and get the chance to play with enchantment tables, enchanted books, and potions, and maybe even build different portals. In terms of villains, the first movie's main antagonist was Piglin leader Malgosha, but we also got to see Spiders, Skeletons, Zombies, and Creepers.

However, if magic plays a big part in the next movie, the sequel could bring to life one of the game's most annoying baddies. Witches. These villains often hide in caves or in magical forests and throw dangerous potions at players, which can poison a player and eventually kill them if not protected by armor and other factors. We may have another female antagonist on our hands.

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

When the poster hit Twitter, many fans were quick to suggest that the purple pickaxes may suggest that the sequel will explore The End, a dark dimension crawling with monsters and consisting of islands made out of end stone. The End can be reached via a stronghold holding an End Portal. When players reach The End, they are faced with The Ender Dragon also spawns when the player first arrives, which is essentially the 'final boss' of Minecraft. If Steve and co were to defeat the Dragon, they may be able to close the portal from the Minecraft World into the real world for good.

In terms of setting, the sequel has a lot of different Biomes to play around with. Back in March 2025 before A Minecraft Movie hit screens, director Jared Hess told Gamesradar+ that he'd "love" to make a sequel so he could explore the game even further. "I mean, look, the world's infinite," said Hess, "so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing." The Minecraft movie was set in the main grassy Biome.

In Minecraft Java Edition, there are 64 different biome types consisting of snowy, sandy, fiery, and Nether Biomes. The possibilities are endless.

A Minecraft Movie 2 cast

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

No official cast announcements have been made just yet, but we expect the core cast to return. At the end of A Minecraft Movie, Jack Black's character Steve left his crafting behind and joined Jason Momoa's Garett aka Garbage Man, Danielle Brooks' Dawn, Emma Myers' Natalie, and Sebastian Hansen's Henry, so it would make sense for that core five to return as one.

In terms of other characters, we hope to see Jennifer Coolidge return as Principal Marlene now that she and her Nitwit Villager, who turned out to be Matt Berry all along, are now in love and together in the human world.

However, the sequel may include another key player from the Minecraft game, Alex. Minecraft players will know that Alex is the second most popular in game character. Before A Minecraft movie was announced, director Jared Hess told Deadline that Alex is "the one that we will be bringing to the table without a doubt." In the game, Alex is presented as female with red hair and wears a green shirt, contrasting with Steve's bright blue get-up.

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

As for the Piglins, we expect the sequel to introduce some new villains, so we don't know if we will see the monsters from the Nether again. Rachel House's Piglin leader, Malgosha, was defeated by Steve at the end of the first movie. But who knows, she may return. As Steve says, anything is possible in the world of Minecraft.

Here's who we expect to return in A Minecraft Movie 2:

Jack Black as Steve

as Steve Jason Momoa as Garett 'Garbage Man' Garrison

as Garett 'Garbage Man' Garrison Danielle Brooks as Dawn

as Dawn Emma Myers as Natalie

as Natalie Sebastian Hansen as Henry

as Henry Jennifer Coolidge as Principal Marlene

Is there an A Minecraft Movie 2 trailer?

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

A Minecraft Movie 2 has just been announced, and filming has not started yet, so there is no Minecraft trailer or teaser in sight as of writing. However, the first (and rather cursed) A Minecraft Movie teaser appeared online on September 4, 2024, followed by the first A Minecraft Movie trailer on November 19. That is 6 months and 3.5 months before the film hit screens, respectively.

If the sequel follows a similar timeline, we can expect the first Minecraft Movie 2 teaser to hit the internet towards the end of January 2027, followed by the first trailer in April 2027. However, as A Minecraft Movie faced quite a lot of backlash over the first teaser's unfinished look, we don't think Warner Bros. will want to rush and make that mistake again.

For more, check out our picks of the best video game movies of all time, or keep up with other upcoming movies.