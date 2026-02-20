A Minecraft Movie 2 producer drops the biggest hint yet that the Ender Dragon will appear in the sequel: "That's what a lot of the requests have been"

A Minecraft Movie 2 is already on the way, and fans are hoping that it introduces a huge character from the games on the big screen. Of course, we're talking about the final boss, the Ender Dragon, who was notably absent from the first movie.

In a recent interview with Collider, producer Roy Lee revealed that he has received numerous requests to include the character in the upcoming sequel, saying: "A lot of people said, 'Yeah, just make that movie, but make sure the Ender Dragon is in it.' I think that's what a lot of the requests have been."

Okay, that might not be the confirmation we were hoping for, but it is the biggest hint yet that the Ender Dragon might be featured in the movie.

Asked about an update on the status of the sequel, Lee added: "The status of that is it's going forward. It starts production in April of this year in New Zealand."

Directed by Jared Hess, the first Minecraft movie was an absolute success in 2025, grossing just under $1 billion worldwide and starting the most chaotic and unexpected cinema trend of the year. After that, the sequel was quickly announced for 2027, as fans can't wait to cause mayhem once again.

Jason Momoa is expected to return for the new movie, with the actor telling The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon last month: "The script is even better. It’s so good, I was laughing out loud. I haven’t laughed out loud in a very long time at a script. I was perplexed on the first script, this one I’m laughing out loud."

Although no official cast announcements have been made just yet, we are also expecting to see the return of Jack Black as Steve, alongside Danielle Brooks as Dawn, Emma Myers as Natalie, and Sebastian Hansen as Henry.

A Minecraft Movie 2 will release on July 23, 2027. For more, check out our A Minecraft Movie review, and keep up with other upcoming video game movies.