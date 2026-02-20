A Minecraft Movie 2 producer drops the biggest hint yet that the Ender Dragon will appear in the sequel: "That's what a lot of the requests have been"

Will we get to see the final boss on the big screen?

A Minecraft Movie 2 is already on the way, and fans are hoping that it introduces a huge character from the games on the big screen. Of course, we're talking about the final boss, the Ender Dragon, who was notably absent from the first movie.

In a recent interview with Collider, producer Roy Lee revealed that he has received numerous requests to include the character in the upcoming sequel, saying: "A lot of people said, 'Yeah, just make that movie, but make sure the Ender Dragon is in it.' I think that's what a lot of the requests have been."

Jason Momoa is expected to return for the new movie, with the actor telling The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon last month: "The script is even better. It’s so good, I was laughing out loud. I haven’t laughed out loud in a very long time at a script. I was perplexed on the first script, this one I’m laughing out loud."

Mireia Mullor
