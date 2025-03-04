Haikyuu VS The Little Giant: Release date speculation, story, trailer, and everything we know so far

We've known for a while that a second Haikyuu movie was on the way, but we have received precious little intel about Karasuno's next match – until now.

Titled Haikyuu VS The Little Giant, it sees Hinata go up against another diminutive opponent as the Nationals continue following the dramatic events of The Dumpster Battle.

Below, you'll find everything that's been revealed about the new anime movie Haikyuu VS The Little Giant so far, including its very first trailer. We'll also speculate further about release dates, which manga chapters could be adapted, where the story is picking up from, and a larger look at whether this is the final Haikyuu movie.

So get set – and ready to spike: this is your guide to Haikyuu VS The Little Giant, a possible last farewell for the volleyball anime.

(Image credit: ©"HAIKYU!!"Project ©H.Furudate / Shueisha)

As of writing, no release date for Haikyuu VS The Little Giant has been announced.

But we certainly have some ideas on when it might make it back onto the court. For further clarification, we should head back to the previous movie's release plans. There, The Dumpster Battle was announced in August 2022 before finally dropping some 18 months later in February 2024 in Japan.

If that's the same again, we wouldn't be surprised to see a fall 2026 release date as each Little Giant does battle with each other on the grandest stage of them all – in cinemas.

Given that the production teams now have their fair share of feature film experience (and not to discount that this was potentially being worked on back to back with the last film), a 2026 release window feels realistic. The fact that a release date hasn't yet been given seems to rule out a 2025 arrival, however – at least in the west.

Haikyuu VS The Little Giant story: what manga chapters is it adapting?

(Image credit: ©2024"HAIKYU!!"Project ©H.Furudate / Shueisha)

Haikyuu VS The Little Giant will adapt the majority of the remaining chapters in the manga's Tokyo Nationals Arc, but not all of it (more on that in just a moment).

For this movie, all you need to know is it's set to cover around chapter 327 and then chapters 338-365.

The Little Giant is set to pick up immediately where The Dumpster Battle movie left off. With Karasuno having finally defeated their eternal rivals Nekoma – and sparking Kenma's passion for the game – they move on to the quarter finals to face opponents Kamomedai High and their star player Korai Hoshiumi, AKA The Little Giant.

Unfortunately for Hinata, he's set to find out why his rival is also called The Little Giant – the nickname of a player he once looked up to. While we don't spoil the action (or the result) here, expect another fast and furious encounter as each school bids to stay in the tournament.

Completionists should also ensure they watch the upcoming Haikyuu special The Place Where Monsters Go. That will cover the quarter final match between two other schools, Fukurodani and Mujinazaka and their respective aces Bokuto and Kiryu. For those reading along in the manga, that's covered by chapters 328-337.

Is Haikyuu VS The Little Giant the final movie?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Now, this is interesting. In 2022, it was announced that Haikyuu would come to an end with two 'FINAL' movies instead of the expected fifth season.

But it remains to be seen whether VS The Little Giant is actually the final movie. Notably, the show's official Twitter account has removed 'Final' from The Little Giant's movie title – and given fans fresh hope that the manga's post-timeskip Final Arc will be adapted.

Given that The Dumpster Battle made a cool $100 million at the worldwide box office – making it the 30th highest-grossing Japanese film of all time – it appears there's plenty of demand for fresh volleyball action from Hinata and his team. We certainly wouldn't rule out a Final Arc adaptation – whether that's on the big screen, a fifth season, or a series of television specials. Watch this space.

Haikyuu VS The Little Giant trailer

『劇場版ハイキュー!! VS 小さな巨人』スーパーティザーPV - YouTube Watch On

Despite the movie still not having a release date, the first Haikyuu VS The Little Giant trailer is here.

The minute-long teaser, which you can see above, charts Karasuno's exploits in both their biggest matches to date as well as their current run of tournament victories. Then, focus moves to their opponents Kamomedai and their own 'Little Giant', Hoshiumi.

Will Hinata fly high or will Hoshiumi fly that little bit higher? The Little Giant looks set to answer that question. While that's still up for debate, the trailer teases that we'll get even more high-octane, fist-pumping volleyball action from the animation studio Production I.G.

A VS The Little Giant poster has also been released, showcasing some of the players that have strutted their stuff at the Nationals. See it for yourself below.

(Image credit: ©HAIKYU!!"Project ©H.Furudate / Shueisha)

Haikyuu VS The Little Giant cast: expected returnees

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

As you might imagine, all of Karasuno's players will be back on the court for VS The Little Giant. That includes Hinata (voiced by Ayumu Marase), the irascible setter Kageyama (Kaito Ishikawa), and Karasuno's captain Daichi (Satoshi Hino). Quiet-willed Asahi (Yoshimasa Hosoya), libero Nishinoya (Nobuhiko Okamoto) and hot-headed Tanaka (Yu Hayashi) will join the fray against Kamomedai in the quarter final.

Other players include Tsukushima (Koki Uchiyama), Sugawara (Miyu Irino) and Yamaguchi (Soma Saito), while Hitoka Yachi (Sumire Morohoshi) and Kiyoko Shimizu (Kaori Nazuka) will be watching from the sidelines.

On the opposing side, Kamomedai's team consists of ace Hoshiumi (Natsuki Hanae), middle blocker Hirugami (Yu Miyazaki), and setter Sawa (TBA), who also captains the team.

Where to watch Haikyuu VS The Little Giant

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

If it follows the first movie, Haikyuu VS The Little Giant will first be available in cinemas before being made available to stream for Crunchyroll members six months after its western release.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching in 2025.