Jujutsu Kaisen season 3: release date speculation, trailer, story, and cast

Good news: Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has officially been announced. That’s right, no Curses here (or any sort of let up, by the looks of it); the fallout from the Shibuya Incident – the deaths, the destruction, and that cliffhanger – is going to get some payoff.

Say hello to the Culling Games arc. Those who have read the manga will have an inkling of what to expect. For the rest? Below, we’ll guide you through the essentials and early confirmed information surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. That includes release date speculation – keep all your fingers crossed – the very first teaser trailer, and a look ahead to which manga chapters it could adapt and the cast members who could (or could not) return.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 was announced after the culmination of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, AKA the Shibuya Incident arc – which aired from July 2023 to December 2023.

Given the scope of the next story arc, expect a similarly sized season and, unfortunately, a similar wait to the gap between seasons one and two (around two years).

The first teaser appears to be early sketch work and a release window hasn’t been announced, which usually doesn’t bode well for any hopes of it releasing in 2024. Expect 2025 to be the earliest port of call for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. Given that MAPPA is currently working on the Chainsaw Man movie, 2026 may even be more realistic.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 story: what’s happened and what chapters will be adapted next?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will follow on from the Shibuya Incident, which saw ‘Geto’ and Mahito attempt to seal away Gojo for good.

Unfortunately for them, it didn’t quite go to plan. As a veil envelops Shibuya, the likes of Yuji and Megumi helping turn the tide against the villains. Choso, the third Death Painting sibling, tried to seek revenge against Yuji, but stopped short of killing his foe after seeing visions of his brother – and Yuji.

The Shibuya Incident wasn’t without some casualties, however: Nanami is killed by Mahito, while Nobara is seriously wounded and presumed dead.

The end of the Shibuya Arc saw ‘Geto’/Kenjaku awaken several non-sorcerers (those who had ingested cursed objects or had latent abilities of their own, including a certain Tsumiki Fushiguro). That’s all part of a plan to have sorcerers and non-sorcerers kill each other. Later, Gojo is exiled from Jujutsu society, with Yuji being sentenced to death – and swordsman Yuta (who you may remember from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) named as his executioner.

What next? Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is all set to adapt the Culling Games arc of the manga (chapters 159-221) but, before that, there are a few briefer story arcs to cover.

Itadori’s Extermination (chapters 137-143) kicked off at the tail-end of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and its story is self-evident: it’ll hinge on the death – or attempted execution, anyway – of Yuji. Then, season 3 will likely move on to the Perfect Preparation arc (chapters 144-158), which will see our band of sorcerers prepare for the Culling Games – a tournament arc-of-sorts that acts as a mega Jujutsu battle royale. Fun times ahead!

Seeing as how season 2 covered around 70 chapters and season 3 will aim for 80+, we expect some things to be cut for time so we get a 23 or 24-episode season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer

The first Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 trailer is very brief, clocking in at only 20 seconds and serving only to announce that the Culling Games arc will be adapted. It shows some of Jujutsu’s key players in sketch form – including 'Geto' and Yuji. Watch it for yourself above.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 cast: who is returning?

No confirmation yet, though we’d expect Yuji (Junya Enoki) and Megumi (Yuma Uchida) to return alongside Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura).

Takahiro Sakurai will reprise his role as Geto/Kenjaku, while expect to hear more from Yuta (Megumi Ogata) and Megumi’s step-brother Tsumiki (Saori Hayami)

Nobara and Nanami, given their deaths (or presumed deaths, in one case) will likely only appear in flashbacks – if at all.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

All episodes from the first two seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen are available to watch on Crunchyroll, as is the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

For more on the series' chronology, check out our guide on how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order.