Spy x Family season 3: Everything we know so far

Spy x Family season 3 is racing our way, and we couldn't be more excited! The Forger family is just like yours, except for a few small differences. Loid Forger is a spy, Yor Forger is an assassin, and their daughter, Anya Forger, can read minds. Oh, and their dog named Bond can look into the future. See, just your typical, everyday family. Except no one knows each other's secrets, and their missions all impact each other in hilarious, thrilling, and even adorable ways.

It's no wonder that fans worldwide have fallen in love with the Spy x Family anime series, not to mention Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga that it's based on. With acclaim from viewers and critics alike, it should come as no surprise that Spy x Family is returning for another mission in a confirmed third season produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

To get you ready, we've put together a quick guide to Spy x Family season 3. That includes a confirmed release window, first look images, expected episode count, plus a look ahead to what else we can expect from the new season.

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Spy x Family season 3 was initially confirmed in June 2024 without a release date. Since then, it's now been revealed that Spy x Family season 3 is scheduled to premiere in October 2025. The news came via December's Jump Festa 2025 event, although we're still waiting on an exact release date.

Where to watch Spy x Family season 3

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Spy x Family season 3 will be streaming on Crunchyroll.

However, past seasons of Spy x Family are also now getting a physical release. So, hopefully, in the future, you'll also be able to buy a copy of season 3 and add it to your collection. While we love all the best streaming services, having anime at our fingertips (with or without an internet connection) is a massive plus in our books.

Spy x Family season 3 story

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

If you're new to Spy x Family, here's a quick reminder of the synopsis via Crunchyroll's official English description: "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!"

Spy x Family season 3 will continue to draw inspiration from the manga it's based on because creator Tatsuya Endo is currently a few arcs ahead of the series in his source material. If broad spoilers don't bother you, here are some details on the upcoming arcs that fans can likely expect to see adapted in Spy x Family season 3.

Assuming that the anime follows the same path as the manga, the Friendship Schemes Arc, which runs through Missions 64-68, will probably kick things off. The official synopsis reads: "Yor makes an unlikely friend while Anya tries to improve her friendship with Damian."

Missions 69-78 make up the Red Circus Arc next. The official synopsis for this one reads: "On their way to a field trip, Anya's school bus gets hijacked by the Red Circus terrorist group, leaving her and her classmates to figure out a way of solving the situation without being harmed."

It's also possible that the Spy x Family writers will devise new storylines for the anime too, which may be used to fill out the season or even take the Forgers in an entirely new direction. That's what happened with the movie, Spy x Family Code: White, and there's every chance the series could follow suit.

If you want to know more about what's coming and channel Bond's ability to get a head start, the future of Spy x Family is already available to peruse via Endo's best-selling manga.

Spy x Family movie: should I skip the Code White movie?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

In addition to the Spy x Family manga and series, there's also an anime spin-off film you can watch titled Spy x Family Code: White. Directed by Takashi Katagiri and also produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, the film offers an original, standalone story that can easily be enjoyed without prior knowledge of the series. It's unlikely that the events of Code White will be referenced in Spy x Family season 3, so the film isn't mandatory viewing, although it's a lot of fun and definitely worth watching still.

If you want to know more, here's the official movie synopsis: "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter, Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission, Operation Strix, proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

Is there a Spy x Family season 3 trailer?

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Unfortunately, there is no trailer yet for Spy x Family season 3 and without Bond's power of foresight, we can't confirm exactly when new footage will arrive. However, Wit Studio and CloverWorks have kindly treated us to some new artwork ahead of season 3's release.

When the season 3 renewal announcement came on June 9th, 2024, a picture of Anya sleeping peacefully on her pet dog Bond was released. Anya's adoptive parents Loid and Yor can be seen checking in on them through the doorway.

On December 19th, 2024, Spy x Family character designer Shimada Kazuaki shared a new illustration of Anya and Bond to celebrate the news that season 3 will arrive in October 2025.

While we're waiting for season 3, Crunchyroll has also announced plans to release season 2 of the anime and Spy x Family Code: White on Blu-ray and DVD in March 2025. A Limited Edition version of season 2 is also coming our way.

Spy x Family season 3 cast

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

It's very likely that Japanese voice actors Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami and Atsumi Tanezaki will return to reprise the roles of Loid, Yor and Anya Forger in season three.

Assuming all goes to plan, the same English voice actors will be back as well, which means Alex Organ, Natalie Van Sistine and Megan Shipman will continue to voice Loid, Yor and Anya moving forward.

The same is probably true of other voice actors working in other countries to dub Spy x Family and bring your favorites to life around the world.

We'll update more from the returning (and new) actors once we have official confirmation.

Spy x Family season 3 episode count speculation

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Spy x Family season 3 is expected to last for 12 episodes, just like season 3, which would take it through October, November, and December in the fall 2025 season. However, this hasn't fully been confirmed yet. So, keep your eyes on this page as more updates come our way.

