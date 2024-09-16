How to watch Dragon Ball in order (TV shows and movies)

If you are wondering how to watch all of Dragon Ball in order, don't worry because you aren't alone. Like most of the best anime in the Shonen category, the Dragon Ball timeline is a complicated beast, featuring 24 movies and over 600 episodes that span multiple series.

However, while Dragon Ball may seem as large as the almighty Shenron and intimidating to newcomers at first glance, it's still an amazing story that every anime fan should experience. Created by Akira Toriyama in 1984, Dragon Ball is a franchise that has stood the test of time, and with the new anime, Dragon Ball DAIMA, on its way, there's never been a better time to dive into all of Goku's adventures.

So, to make your life easier, here's our guide on how to watch Dragon Ball in order. Below, we've included lists of how to watch in canonical order and chronological order. We've also made sure to include all Dragon Ball movies in our breakdown, and all the details on where you can watch Dragon Ball for yourself as well!

How to watch Dragon Ball in canonical order:

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

The Dragon Ball timeline gets super complicated and long, so if you are new to the anime, the best way to watch Dragon Ball is in canon order. By sticking to the Dragon Ball canon, you don't have to worry about watching non-canon series like Dragon Ball GT or worrying about catching up on a ton of movies, as only a few are recognized as part of the established timeline.

If you are a newcomer, we'd also recommend watching Dragon Ball Kai, as it cuts a lot of the filler episodes from Dragon Ball Z. However, if you are a fan of watching 20 episodes dedicated to Goku destroying planets and kicking ass, stick to the original Z series for the complete Shonen experience.



Here's how to watch Dragon Ball in canonical order:

Dragon Ball [153 episodes]

Dragon Ball Z or Kai [288 episodes]

Dragon Ball DAIMA [releasing on October 11, 2024]

Dragon Ball Super [ 131 episodes]

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Z or Kai: all remaining episodes [3 episodes]

How to watch Dragon Ball in chronological order

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Ok, now, let's talk about the Shenron-sized beast in the room. If you want the complete Dragon Ball experience, which includes all the movies and all the technically non-canon series, you'll have over 20 films and over 600 episodes to add to your watch list.

A lot of the Dragon Ball timeline takes place during the events of Dragon Ball Z. This means that certain movies and, in fact, a handful of new anime series take place before the final episodes of Dragon Ball Z.

Here's how to watch Dragon Ball in chronological order:

Dragon Ball episode 1-13

Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies (movie)

Dragon Ball episodes 14- 153

Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil's Castle (movie)

Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 1-86

Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 87-107

Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 108-123

Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks ( TV special)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 124- 125

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 126-146

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13! (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 147-173

Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 174-194

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 195-207

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 208-250

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 251-253

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 254-288

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon (movie)

Dragon Ball GT

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Dragon Ball Super episodes 1-3

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods (movie)

Dragon Ball Super (episodes 4-18)

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F (movie)

Dragon Ball Super (episodes 19 -131)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (movie)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 289-291

Where can I watch Dragon Ball?

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

The good news is that you can watch the majority of the main Dragon Ball series on Crunchyroll right now. Titles on the service include the likes of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Z Kai, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super. You can watch some of Dragon Ball via Amazon Prime if you prefer, but you'll have to pay per season, as it isn't included in your Prime membership.

The cheapest paid tier on Crunchyroll, on the other hand, is only $7.99/£4.99 a month. And you won't have to pay any extra charges to watch Dragon Ball either. Crunchyroll will also be streaming Dragon Ball: DAIMA, so it's definitely the best streaming service that we'd recommend to anime fans.

Are the Dragon Ball movies canon?

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

So here is another tricky anime issue. Some of the Dragon Ball movies are canon, and some of them aren't. For example, the first three Dragon Ball movies aren't canon, and technically, neither are the 15 Dragon Ball Z movies. However, it could be argued that Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone could be canon to the anime as it doesn't contradict the main story.

See, confusing, isn't it? Well, it gets more complicated since Dragon Ball Super: Broly is considered canon, while the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly trilogy isn't. Dragon Ball Super: Broly follows directly after the events of Dragon Ball Super, so it marks itself as one of the only canon films. This makes Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (aka one of the best anime movies in the franchise) technically canon as well.

However, a good rule to follow when it comes to the Dragon Ball movies is to treat them as separate entities if you plan on a strict canon marathon. The series are the most important to keep track of (apart from the non-canon Dragon Ball GT), and they do a lot of heavy lifting to keep you up to speed on plot details, and new characters.

Where is Dragon Ball DAIMA set in the timeline?

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

It's been speculated that Dragon Ball DAIMA is a "sequel to the Majin Buu arc." This means that it takes place before the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods movie and before the end of Dragon Ball Super.

It's also been confirmed that Dragon Ball DAIMA is canon, and will tie into the return of Super. So, if you are a Dragon Ball timeline fan, this is one you definitely want to watch once it is released on October 11.

If you need more recommendations, check out our list of the best anime on Netflix that you can watch right now!