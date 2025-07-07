Netflix says that over 50% of subscribers watch anime – and it's all thanks to hit shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Sakamoto Days
The amount of anime viewership has tripled over the last three years
Netflix has revealed that over 50% of its subscribers watch anime – and it's all thanks to the streamer's high-quality selection of original and dual-streamed shows.
At the Anime Expo over the weekend, Netflix said that more than 50% of its members – totaling out to over 150 million households for an estimated 300 million viewers – watch anime (via The Hollywood Reporter). Using its global strategy, the streaming giant managed to triple its anime viewership over the past five years. In 2024, 33 anime titles appeared in Netflix's Global Top 10 (Non-English). That same year, anime content was "viewed over 1 billion times globally in 2024, and that 80 to 90% of users opt to watch anime dubbed."
Netflix is home to popular anime shows like Dandadan and the more recently released Sakamoto Days, the latter of which spent 10 weeks on the Global Top 10 chart. Several anime shows can also be streamed on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Dragon Ball DAIMA. Other popular titles include Spy x Family, Castlevania: Nocturne, Delicious in Dungeon, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, My Happy Marriage, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.
It's worth noting that Netflix is also home to the live-action adaptation of One Piece, what some fans have called the best Western anime adaptation of all time. The streamer is set to produce a brand new adaptation of the One Piece manga titled, "The One Piece."
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
