I've watched Shoujo anime for 10 years, and these are the best romance anime on Crunchyroll that you need to watch this Valentine's Day

I love almost all anime genres, but during this time of the year, I especially love rewatching all the best romance anime that I've collected over the years as a decades-long Shoujo fan. Valentine's Day is always my perfect excuse to share some of the best anime series that don't get nearly as much attention as Shonen titans like One Piece or Demon Slayer. So, for all my fellow Crunchyroll subscribers who love love as much as I do, I've made a list of the top romantic picks on the streaming service to watch right now.

For this list, I'm prioritising fun and fluffy anime on Crunchyroll, so any Clannad fans, I'm sorry in advance. I'm also only including series where romance or a relationship between the two main characters is the main plot driver, so there isn't going to be any Apothecary Diaries here either. While some of my picks have angst, it is minimal, and most are more relaxing affairs. I'd rather not cry during Valentine's Day, and instead want to simply enjoy some classics and new anime on the streaming service without having to tell my therapist about any fiction-induced trauma.

If you want to share any more romance picks that may break hearts for readers braver than me, then feel free to share them in the comments section down below. But, for now, here are the best romance anime to watch on Crunchyroll this year if you're after some good old-fashioned escapism and comedic swooning.

The best romance anime on Crunchyroll to watch right now

10. Kaguya-sama: Love is War

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is hilarious and puts a spin on the classic "will they, won't they" formula that'll have you kicking your feet in glee in no time. Basically, the student council president, Miyuki Shirogane and vice president Kaguya Shinomiya of a prestigious school look to be the perfect match. Everyone expects them to become a couple, and secretly, the two like each other as well, but there's an issue. Both of them refuse to confess first.

Like a chess game, they begin plotting ways to get the other to reveal their feelings. Love to them is a game, and the one to admit feelings is the loser. Watching this, you'll quickly become invested in their love competition and eventually scream at your screen every time an episode ends without one of them finally giving in. It's comedy gold.

9. Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

In terms of romantic fluff, Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You is the best out of the Crunchyroll bunch. Based on Kenjiro Hata's manga, it tells the story of a man named Nasa Yuzaki who falls in love with a mysterious girl who also happens to save his life. He is desperate to go out with her, but her condition is pretty big: he has to marry her first.

Nasa is a male lead who knows what he wants, though, and quickly agrees, starting their very cute married life. My heart melted seeing the two get to know each other and witnessing their relationship bloom during the first two seasons. There's also a mystery revolving around Tsukasa Tsukuyomi's past and the moon that will keep you hooked. But trust me, you'll want to stay for Nasa's determination to make his love work.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

8. Hana-Kimi

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

If you're an avid Shojo manga reader, chances are you know about Hana-Kimi. Well, the good news is that after waiting 30 years for an anime adaptation of this classic, Crunchyroll finally gave us one in January 2026, and so far it's a blast. Based on Hisaya Nakajo's manga of the same name, Hana-Kimi is a fun, gender-bending romance comedy centred on the young teen Mizuki Ashiya, who decides to disguise herself to enrol at a boys' boarding school. It's all so she can get closer to the high jumper named Izumi Sano, talk about a crush gone too far, am I right?

Throughout the anime, Hisaya Nakajo finds herself in some pretty compromising positions in an effort to keep her secret. I do wish the art style were more stylised in a similar vein to the '90s manga, but the cast is great, and the rom-com elements are certainly there. The first season is still ongoing, so it's a fresh series for romance veterans to enjoy.

7. Sasaki and Miyano

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

This, in my mind, is a modern classic in the BL (aka Boys Love) anime genre and easily one of the best anime series on Crunchyroll. Seeing two boys fall in love and also deal with their respective identities and tropes that society puts on their relationship is heartwarming to the extreme, and one that I wholeheartedly recommend. The story follows first year highschool student Miyano Yoshikazu and second-year student Sasaki Shumei, who develop a shared love for manga.

Their interactions soon morph into a slow burn romance, as feelings grow, but respect for their friendship, as well as their own self-image issues, keep getting in the way. The anime expertly shows why the two are perfect for each other, and you can't help but genuinely like both the leads. If you haven't watched an anime featuring a same sex relationship before, this is a great one to start with, as admittedly some other BL series in the anime space are filled with toxic relationship dynamics and stereotypes.

6. Tamon's B-Side

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

Tamon's B-Side is one of the funniest shows I've seen recently and is infectiously charming. It is ongoing, and the romance side is still pretty thin at the moment, but slow-burn complaints aside, it's one of the most exciting new shojo series on the platform right now. The anime revolves around Utage Kinoshita, a mega fan of a popular idol group F/ACE who particularly supports the seemingly charismatic member Tamon Fukuhara.

However, after meeting her idol in real life, it turns out that Tamon is a gloomy loner with self-confidence issues. Utage decides to help Tamon, and the two work together in a new relationship that isn't just a fan-and-idol dynamic anymore. The set-up is classic rom-com stuff, and the animation style is dynamic, especially when we see the idol group perform. All in all, it's incredibly fun to tune into, and if you're after something new, it should be on your 2026 anime watchlist.

5. The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

A lot of anime on my list centers around students and, to be honest, it's rare to find a decent rom-com with full-grown adult protagonists in the shojo space. However, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague is a rare series that gives you adult leads but also manages to keep things cute and light-hearted at the same time. Himuro is a descendant of an ice spirit, which basically means that is emotions can trigger some hilariously cold weather-based consequences. This makes his work life a little challenging since his cool co-worker Fuyutsuki stirs up his emotions like crazy.

The office setting, paired with the slight fantastical element of people being descendants of multiple spirits, is a fresh change of pace, and the two leads' relationship is absurdly cute as you see them fall for each other. However, keep in mind that the manga is still ongoing, so the will-they-won't-they dynamic isn't necessarily resolved by the final episode here either.

4. The Villainess is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

There are a ton of great shojo and romance anime set in a fantasy world on Crunchyroll, but if it's the top feel-good romance show you're after, I'd have to recommend the relatively new series, The Villainess is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbour Kingdom. In the typical reincarnation trope, a woman finds herself stuck in the body of a villain from a dating game she once played in her past life.

However, during her downfall event, where she's meant to face exile, she is saved and confessed to by a neighbouring prince. The great thing about this series is that the romance starts straight away, and the male lead is very clear on his feelings and protective because of it. The story isn't grand, and the plot is pure fluff, but sometimes that's the perfect combination for a Valentine's Day watch.

3. A Sign of Affection

(Image credit: Crunchyroll)

A Sign of Affection is one of the simplest romance anime you can watch, and is perfect for those looking for a story centered around an uncomplicated relationship unfolding. It's incredibly sweet and doesn't really have any unlikable characters. While that's a factor that normally makes me scream in frustration or runs the risk of being boring, A Sign of Affection gets away with it because it depicts the reality of being in a relationship so well.

It is also a great representation for those with hearing impairments, as we see the majority of the story through Yuki's perspective, a shy student with congenital hearing loss. The small things we take for granted when communicating are shown, and her dynamic with the male lead, Itsuomi, feels more engaging because of it. A Sign of Affection is soft, straightforward, and well worth your time.

2. Ouran High School Host Club

(Image credit: Bones)

OK, out of all these shows on my list, this is the least romance-centred, technically. But it does revolve around cheesy flirting and hilariously pokes fun at tropes and stylised visuals seen in classic romance anime, so I'm giving it a pass. Ouran High School Host Club is a shojo classic and is not only wildly entertaining but also a satirical and very self-aware depiction of the genre as a whole.

The story of this one follows Haruhi Fujioka, a scholarship student at the prestigious Ouran Academy, who ends up in debt to the school's popular Host Club. Believing her to be a boy at first, the members enlist her as their newest member, and even when they discover her gender, she's such a natural charmer with the ladies that they keep her on board. There are romantic moments sprinkled throughout the series, but the show is a comedy that focuses on each character's individual arcs mainly. Still, for a fun Valentine's Day activity, adding this to your watchlist won't disappoint.

1. Fruits Basket

(Image credit: TMS Entertainment)

Fruits Basket is probably the most serious and dramatic entry on this list. But, even if some moments may want to make you cry, the ending is wholly worth it and will make you love love wholeheartedly. Tohru Honda is an orphan who ends up living with the Sohma family (who all have curses of the Chinese zodiac attached to them). As she spends more time with her classmate Yuki Sohma and his cousin Kyo, she discovers that the curse is a lot darker than it first seems and works to help break it.

There are a ton of couples in the anime, but Kyo and Tohru really do take the cake as the best out of the bunch (fight me). They start out as friends, embrace each other's ugly sides, and end up loving each other no matter what. It's beautifully written and shows romantic love, platonic love, familial love, and some generational healing. The complete Valentine's Day package!

Honorable mentions

Crunchyroll

Whatever country you're in, it's easy to sign up to Crunchyroll and start working your way through its massive anime library – just head to the website here. And don't forget that new customers are also able to take advantage of the service's 14-day FREE trial, letting you effectively try before you buy.

If you are after even more anime love stories, I've included a short list of more shows that I'm currently loving right now. So, feel free to check these gems out after you've made your way through my top 10 picks!

Betrothed to My Sister's Ex

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk

Horimiya

You and I are Polar Opposites

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife

My Dress-Up Darling

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

For more anime, you can look ahead with our page listing all the best anime on Crunchyroll to watch right now. Or if you love the classics, we also have a guide to all the Naurto filler, making sure your next watch through is as enjoyable as possible.