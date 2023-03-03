Attack on Titan watch order: how to watch the full series from start to finish – including OADs

On the face of it, watching Attack on Titan in order is a simple task. Watch the first season, second season, third season, fourth season – and you’re done.

But last year not only saw the official English releases of OADs/OVAs (Original Animation DVDs/Original Video Animation) which expand on the Attack on Titan universe with crucial lore, but also continued its seemingly never-ending Attack on Titan season 4, dubbed the Final Season

With the end in sight, we thought it best to lay out the best way to watch Attack on Titan in order. As you’ll soon find out, you can keep it simple – and we’d recommend doing so – but you can also take the completionist route and take in all the side stories for the full picture. There’s even an Attack on Titan chronological order for those who aren’t new to Eren’s story and want to try something different for their next AoT marathon.

You ready? Grab your ODM gear and zip on down below for the complete Attack on Titan watch order.

How to watch Attack on Titan in order

OK, first up: let’s keep things incredibly straightforward. There are four seasons of Attack on Titan. The first two seasons aired as full seasons; seasons 3 and 4 aired in multiple parts – with the fourth season dubbed ‘The Final Season.’ That’s currently still ongoing as of writing. Episode 88 aired on March 3. Only one chapter remains, but it’s currently unclear when that releases or in how many parts.

Here’s the extremely basic watch order for Attack on Titan, complete with which episodes go where and how many parts each season is split into. We’re getting on to the more complicated stuff in a minute, don’t worry.

Attack on Titan season 1 (episode 1-25)

Attack on Titan season 2 (episode 26-37)

Attack on Titan season 3, part 1 (episode 38-49)

Attack on Titan season 3, part 2: (episode 50-59)

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 1: (episode 60-75)

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 3: (episode 76-87)

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 4: (episode 88-[TBC])

How to watch Attack on Titan in order – including OADs

Easy peasy, right? Now it’s time to introduce the OADs – side adventures involving much of the key cast. Are they skippable? Sure. But we’d really recommend watching them in the order below. Not only do you get more depth in the Survey Corps’ dynamics, these all – barring one – involve events referenced in the main series.

The first, Ilse’s Notebook, revolves around Hange and Levi encountering a Titan; the second is a fun cook-off-themed story involving Jean and Sasha; the third sees Jean and Eren team up to stop a hostage situation. That trio of OADs take place between episodes 3 and 4 of the main series – we’ll get to the chronological order later – but should be watched after the first season if it’s your first time through.

No Regrets is a Levi prequel set before the events of Attack on Titan. Again, watch that after the first season. The only other OADs are the Annie-centric Wall Sina two-parter and a surreal Mikasa chapter, Lost in the Cruel World, which is the most skippable of these extra episodes because it deals with events that aren’t strictly canon.

Attack on Titan season 1 (episode 1-25)

Attack on Titan Ilse’s Notebook (OAD)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor (OAD)

Attack on Titan: Distress (OAD)

Attack on Titan: No Regrets Parts 1-2 (OAD)

Attack on Titan season 2 (episode 26-37)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye Parts 1-2 (OAD)

Attack on Titan season 3, part 1 (episode 38-49)

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World (OAD)

Attack on Titan season 3, part 2: (episode 50-59)

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 1: (episode 60-75)

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 3: (episode 76-87)

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 4: (episode 88-[TBC])

How to watch Attack on Titan in chronological order – including OADs

We 'll say it up front with the Attack on Titan chronological order: We don’t recommend this to newcomers for heavy spoiler reasons. Even then, it’s a muddled list that isn’t always as cohesive as you might expect. The release order above is the best way to watch the series. Having said that, be our guest – it’s still a fun (and unique) way to watch one of the world’s most popular anime.

Before we dive into the list, a few pointers: Levi’s No Regrets OAD is set before the events of Attack on Titan. Distress, Sudden Visitor, and Isle’s Notebook take place (in that order) between episodes 3 and 4. Likewise, Wall Sina is definitively set between episodes 16 and 17. The final OVA, Lost in the Cruel World, takes place partly during the events of episode 49.

The rest is all in basic chronological order, barring some flashbacks and episodes that specifically dive into the past for an extended period of time. We’re keeping things fairly contained, however, without jumping about from scene to scene and season to season in awkward fashion too much. It's why you can watch episode 57 before anything else, for example, but it isn't necessary. Simply put, it’s not an ideal way to watch – though be sure to keep track of the exact chronological order with our additional notes below.

Attack on Titan: No Regrets Parts 1-2 (OAD)

Attack on Titan season 1: episodes 1-3

Attack on Titan: Distress (OAD)

Attack on Titan: The Sudden Visitor (OAD)

Attack on Titan Ilse’s Notebook (OAD)

Attack on Titan season 1, episodes 4-16

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye Parts 1-2 (OAD)

Attack on Titan season 1, episodes 17-25

Attack on Titan season 2 episodes 26-37

Attack on Titan season 3, part 1: episodes 38-49

Attack on Titan: Lost Girls: Lost in the Cruel World (OAD – also alternate reality flashback)

Attack on Titan season 3, part 2: episodes 50-59 [episodes 56-57 partially set decades before episode 1]

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 1: episodes 60-75

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 3: episodes 76-87

Attack on Titan season 4 (Final Season), part 4: episodes 88-[TBC]

And there you have it!