Attack on Titan movie release date speculation, trailer, story, and everything else we know about The Last Attack

Attack on Titan is hitting the big screen with a new movie that bundles both of its Final Chapters into one glorious 145-minute package. Titled The Last Attack, the Attack on Titan movie has already been given a Japanese release date and – with news of a handful of subtle changes to the anime's endgame – we hope a Western release is on the way.

Until then, we're here to provide you with everything you need to know about Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack. That includes the first teaser trailer, a look at the expected differences between the movie and the TV show, and which parts of Attack on Titan's story it will cover.

(Image credit: Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee)

Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack will be released in Japanese cinemas on November 8.

A release date in regions such as the US and UK hasn't yet been announced, though we'd be very surprised if it doesn't eventually come to the West – especially when you consider how well other anime releases, such as Demon Slayer and Haikyu, have performed at the box office in recent years.

With that in mind, we'd cautiously circle 2025 as a possible release window for Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack. Watch this space.

Attack on Titan movie story: what's included in Last Attack?

(Image credit: Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee)

Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack is, essentially, the two final episodes of the Attack on Titan anime brought together as one long feature presentation.

Running for 145 minutes, the Attack on Titan movie will pick up where episode 87's The Dawn of Humanity left off: an assembled team of allies and one-time enemies – including Mikasa, Levi, Gabi, Armin, and Annie – aiming to put an end to Eren's master plan of The Rumbling.

Essentially a cataclysmic event that will wipe out the whole world, Eren commandeers an army of Colossal Titans and outlines his intention to put an end to the cycle of violence by destroying everything in Marley and beyond to protect the Island of Paradis. From there? Well, that would be telling – but it brings a definitive end to the Attack on Titan saga.

Attack on Titan movie trailer: The Last Attack's first teaser

- YouTube Watch On

The first Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack trailer is here. Thankfully for those who haven't yet dipped into the Final Chapters, it's pretty low on spoilers.

In it, various scenes from the final battle are shown, with the action mostly focusing on Eren's Founding Titan, Mikasa flying through the air, and Hange looking up to the skies. You can watch the 30-second clip for yourself above.

Attack on Titan movie changes: differences to TV anime and Final Chapters

(Image credit: Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee)

Attack on Titan's Last Attack movie has some slight changes compared to the Final Chapters. The biggest, most obvious difference is the sound quality – with The Last Attack coming featuring 5.1 surround sound.

The visuals from the anime will also be 'updated', though it's not yet known at this juncture what exact form that will take. Expect, perhaps, slightly smoother animations and designs from the perfectionist team at MAPPA.

On top of that, series director Yuichiro Hayashi feels the Last Attack movie is going to be the definitive way to watch Attack on Titan's ending.

Hayashi said in a statement (H/T Crunchyroll ), "I originally drew the storyboards [for The Final Chapters] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me."

Attack on Titan The Movie: Last Attack cast

(Image credit: MAPPA)

The cast for the Attack on Titan movie will almost certainly remain identical to the anime. As an English dub hasn't yet been confirmed, we're sticking to the Japanese cast for now:

Eren Yeager – Yuki Kaji

Mikasa Ackermann – Yui Ishikawa

Armin Arlert – Marine Inoue

Levi – Hiroshi Kamiya

Zeke – Takehito Koyasu

Annie Leonhart – Yu Shimamura

Connie Springer – Hiro Shimono

Reiner Braun – Yoshiamasa Hosoya

Gabi Braun – Ayane Sakura

Zoe Hange – Romi Park

Where to watch Attack on Titan The Movie: The Last Attack

(Image credit: Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee)

As of writing, the Attack on Titan movie can only be watched in Japanese cinemas from November. At the very least, we expect it to come to Crunchyroll in future and, hopefully, western cinemas. If that happens, it won't be until 2025 at the earliest.

