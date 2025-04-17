More Attack on Titan projects could be on the way as one producer admits they "plan to continue" making films and "various game collaborations"

Attack on Titan may be over, but one producer admits they "plan to continue" making movies like The Last Attack.

Speaking during an appearance at the Beyond the Walls world tour concert stop in Los Angeles, producer Tetsuya Kinoshita told the audience (via animecorner.me), "we plan to continue creating films like [The Last Attack], concerts like this one, and various game collaborations moving forward."

Attack on Titan brought to an end its epic anime saga in 2023 with two sets of 'Final Chapters.' Those episodes were then brought together as The Last Attack, a feature film that became the definitive way to watch the show's endgame, including updated sound, visuals, and a new post-credits scene.

Despite Eren's story coming to a close, however, there appears to be plenty of juice left in the Attack on Titan tank.

The Beyond the Walls concert tour – showcasing music from the anime – is currently going global, though other future projects haven't yet been confirmed. An Attack on Titan x Fortnite crossover took place in 2023, but there haven't been many rumblings since of future collaborations in other mediums away from the screen.

Away from Attack on Titan, there are several new anime series to get excited about in the coming months. One-Punch Man season 3 is finally releasing this year, while Dan Da Dan season 2 is heading to Netflix in July. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is slated for January 2026.

On the movie side, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle and the Chainsaw Man movie are set to hit theaters in 2025. It appears, too, that Attack on Titan will be back at the box office before too long.

