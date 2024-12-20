Dan Da Dan season 2: Everything we know so far about the hit anime's return

What to know more about Dan Da Dan season 2? Well, you aren't alone. One of the biggest anime hits of the fall 2024 season was Dan Da Dan, the quirky sci-fi Netflix anime based on Yukinobu Tatsu's deliriously wonderful manga. The first season wrapped up with its twelfth episode on December 19, 2024, and though it was certainly an entertaining watch, many fans have been left wondering when a season 2 will roll around.

After all, the end of the first season left everyone with a surprising amount to chew on and even more plot threads to be excited about: What is haunting Jiji's house, something so evil and so potent that it forced his parents to be hospitalized? When will Okarun reveal his feelings to Momo? And when is Okarun going to finally find his golden "Kintama"?

In short, a lot is going on right now, so we've put together a brief guide featuring all that we know about Dan Da Dan season 2. That includes the expected release date, the expected episode count, plus a look ahead to what else we can expect from the new season of one of the best anime series out right now.

(Image credit: ©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee)

It's been recently confirmed that Dan Da Dan season 2 will return this upcoming summer in July 2025. Considering the immense critical praise that it's received and the massive fanbase it's already accumulated with its first season, it makes sense why production studio Science SARU and publisher MBS would want a fairly quick follow-up.

This new season will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Netflix also recently celebrated the new anime's upcoming season with a short clip posted on social media. It is all kicking off, folks!

DAN DA DAN SEASON 2 JULY 2025 pic.twitter.com/nL82Z3fwahDecember 19, 2024

Where to watch Dan Da Dan

Fans can find Dan Da Dan streaming on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Though it might seem odd for two major streaming services to broadcast the same show almost simultaneously, this is becoming increasingly common with these two sites.

As such, one can find the latest episodes of other popular series like One Piece and Dragon Ball: DAIMA on both as well.

Dan Da Dan season 2 story

If you aren't caught up with this anime yet, Dan Da Dan is the story of Ken "Okarun" Takakura, a boy who is obsessed with extraterrestrials, meeting Momo Ayase, a girl who is obsessed with the supernatural. An encounter with an entity called the "Turbo-Granny" left Okarun possessing spiritual powers that he can call upon during adventures, while being kidnapped by aliens awakened telekinetic abilities in Momo. Together, they've formed a sort of teenage X-Files, as they dive into more creepy cases, all while trying to find Okarun's missing "Kintama" (his testicles, now scattered in the shape of golden orbs).

All signs point to the fact that Dan Da Dan season 2 will continue what is known as the "Cursed House Arc," one of the longer arcs in the series. This means that it will start adapting chapter 34 onwards of the manga (in case you want to read ahead for spoilers). So far in this arc, the arrival of Momo's first crush, Jiji, has put pressure on the friendship and burgeoning flirtation between Momo and Okarun.

After chasing the a possessed anatomical model and watching him express his love for a fellow model, Okarun decides that he needs to rise to the occasion and let Momo know how he feels as well. But thanks to Jiji's terrifying story of the mystery surrounding his home and the fact that he's being haunted himself, Momo has other interests aside from her feelings for Okarun and the three head to Jiji's house to figure out what's going on.

On the train ride over, Jiji and Okarun bond a little over an interest in "Tsuchinoko" and other cryptids. The friendship seems to be going so well that when they arrive at Jiji's house and find nothing, Momo is okay to leave the boys to interact some more while she heads off to a hot spring. However, the boys end up arguing over who's more in love with Momo and only stop when they notice something strange about the house. While Momo is menaced in the spring by creepy townsfolk, Jiji and Okarun discover a hidden room full of talismans.

So, season 1 ends with a massive cliffhanger, and season 2 will see Momo be forced to deal with the townsfolk and the mysteries of the town while Jiji and Okarun further explore the secrets of the house. There are a lot of surprises to be found here, and while little hints have been dropped in the first season (remember the Tsuchinoko!), it's best not to spoil what comes next. After what we saw with season 1, it'll be another can't-miss anime of the season.

Considering the rate of adaptation, a decent chunk of season 2 will likely be devoted to this arc. And if the poster for the second season is any indication, the anime team is preparing to deliver the goods when it comes to the antagonist spirit that threatens Jiji's sanity, a being called the "Evil Eye."

How much of Dan Da Dan do you need to watch before season 2?

The anime adaptation of Dan Da Dan tackles the manga at a confident pace, leaving a lot of room to both build up suspense, allow action sequences and humorous bits to play out in satisfying ways, and give important emotional moments a chance to breathe. There's hardly an ounce of "filler" on it, so you'd be remiss if you tried to skip ahead.

The best plan for watching Dan Da Dan is to settle in for all twelve episodes, because it's very easy to become attached to the characters and will leave you wanting MUCH more when the first season ends.

Dan Da Dan season 2 cast

Most of the major players in season 1 will be back for Dan Da Dan season 2, including Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji, and Mayumi Tanaka (who famously also voices Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece) as Turbo-Granny.

However, we're still unsure as to who will voice "Evil Eye", the second season's primary villain. Luckily since the anime is set to come out in a few months, we should hear new casting news soon. So, stay tuned for updates!

How many episodes will Dan Da Dan season 2 have?

Considering the relatively brief time between the release of Dan Da Dan season 1 and season 2, one can probably expect a similar episode count (The first season had 12).

However, there has been no official confirmation on this, and it could be a brief outing that only aims to adapt the Cursed House Arc. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more!

