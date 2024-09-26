Solo Leveling season 2 release date, trailer, and everything else we know so far

Solo Leveling season 2 has emerged as one of 2025's first big new anime shows – and there's every reason to be excited.

From humble beginnings to being aided by the System, Solo Leveling's protagonist Sung Jin-Woo has certainly risen through the ranks (pun intended) as he fights threats in the dungeons and beyond.

To get you ready, we've put together a quick guide to Solo Leveling season 2, also known as Arise from the Shadow. That includes a confirmed release date, the first trailer, plus a look ahead to what else we can expect from the new season.

For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching right now. Then dive into more shonen series with our guides to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3, Dragon Ball Daima, and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

(Image credit: Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

Solo Leveling season 2 is releasing in January 2025. While we don't have an exact date in January, we do have news on how you can watch the new episodes early.

Titled Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, the compilation movie bundles together a recap of the first season with the first two episodes of the second season. The Solo Leveling 'film' will be available in cinemas in the US on December 6.

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2

(Image credit: Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

Solo Leveling season 2 will be streaming on Crunchyroll, the all-encompassing anime service where you can find other favorites – such as Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Solo Leveling season 2 trailer

Solo Leveling Season 2 | OFFICIAL TEASER TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Solo Leveling season 2 was first unveiled alongside a renewal announcement in April.

Largely recapping Sung Jin-Woo's journey to date in a montage, the one-time "world's weakest hunter" leveled up thanks to the System's help and was able to take on all-comers. It also featured a refrain that will be familiar to fans of the web comic: Arise.

The newest trailer, which you can see above, features Sung Jin-Woo fighting fearsome opponents on an icy tundra and showcasing his skills – but even that may not be enough to take down those found here, which include a troll-like figure. "This'll be your first job," a voice says. "Go."

An additional teaser was released in September for the ReAwakening film.

Solo Leveling season 2 story

(Image credit: Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

If you're new to Solo Leveling, the premise is a bizarre one. As per the official English synopsis, "Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a 'gate' which connects this world and another dimension suddenly appeared, and people with superhuman powers called 'hunters' have been awakened. Hunters use their superhuman powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates to make a living, and Sung Jin-woo, a hunter of the lowest rank, is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind."

Solo Leveling season 2 , then, is all set to pick up where the first 12 episodes left off. Namely, the "world's weakest hunter" Sung Jin-Woo emerging from a near-death situation in the Double Dungeon with the System, a program that gives users quests and lets them level up, at his side.

After gaining the ability to level up (and later change jobs, in true RPG fashion), Jin-Woo battles alongside fellow hunters in new dungeons. Later in the season, he encounters a knight commander by the name of Igris, who unleashes a horde of monsters on Jin-Woo.

Eventually, he prevails in part of his quest and gains the moniker and ability of 'Shadow Monarch', which allows him to enlist dead enemies into his Shadow Army.

Elsewhere, a dungeon break (essentially a 'break' between the barriers of the real world and the system's world) has seen S-rank monsters head to the Korean mainland.

And that's the story so far. What next? We expect Solo Leveling season 2 to adapt the Red Gate Arc (chapters 46-55). Given how quickly the series raced through Chugong's source material, we would also expect the series to edge towards the hotly anticipated Demon Castle Arc (chapters 56-75) in its first half. While we won't give away spoilers here, it should be Jin-Woo's toughest challenge yet – and sees the hunter heading into an S-Rank dungeon.

While we don't have confirmation just yet, we wouldn't be surprised to see season 2 and on the Return to Demon Castle Arc, but we'll have more news about where the series ends up in 2025.

Solo Leveling movie: should I skip the ReAwakening movie?

(Image credit: Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

As of writing, the ReAwakening movie is the only way to watch Solo Leveling season 2 a month early. On that basis alone, it's absolutely worth it (though the first part of the movie being a recap might feel redundant to those who have just caught up).

Once season 2 airs, however, feel free to completely skip the ReAwakening movie.

Solo Leveling season 2 cast

(Image credit: Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

Taito Ban will return as Sung Jin-Woo in the Solo Leveling season 2 cast. He'll be joined by Genta Nakamura, who plays Yoo Jin-Ho. Similarly, Chae Hae-In (voiced by Reina Ueda) should also be back among the main characters. We'll update more from the returning (and new) actors once we have official confirmation.

For more, check out our guides on how to watch Attack on Titan in order and how to watch Demon Slayer in order.