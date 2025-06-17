Solo Leveling beats Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan to become Crunchyroll's most-watched anime of all time

Solo Leveling only debuted in 2024, but it's already become the most-watched anime of all time on streaming platform Crunchyroll.

As revealed during Sony's Business Segment Presentation (H/T Anime Corner), Solo Leveling is now "Ranked #1 in Crunchyroll View Count History" as of March 2025.

While there are no figures available (Crunchyroll has never publicly revealed its watch data), it has seemingly overtaken the likes of One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan to rule the roost.

Solo Leveling may have exploded out of nowhere – but its surge in popularity should come as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention in recent months.

Back in March, Solo Leveling became the most-reviewed show on Crunchyroll, with over 600,000 ratings. Its compilation film Solo Leveling: ReAwakening – which provided a tease of the then-upcoming second season – grossed a healthy $3.3 million at the US box office, even with a limited screening.

Essentially a shonen on steroids, Solo Leveling follows the journey of Sung Jinwoo, a low-ranked Hunter who manages to claw his way up the monster-slaying totem pole thanks to the assistance of The System, a mysterious program that allows him to level up.

Surprisingly, Solo Leveling season 3 hasn't yet been officially announced, though one Crunchyroll executive expects it to "continue" at the streamer. It may be some time, however, with a show producer indicating it takes up to a year to finish a single episode.

