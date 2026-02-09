Oops, Crunchyroll accidentally leaks brand new episode of fantasy anime from Solo Leveling studio a whole week early

News
By published

A new episode of Fate/strange Fake went up a week early

A still from Fate/strange Fake anime
(Image credit: A-1 Pictures)

In a pretty big oops, Crunchyroll accidentally uploaded a new episode of hit anime Fate/strange Fake a whole week early.

Episode 7 of the anime hit YouTube on February 8 despite having a February 14 release date, and it was available for over eight hours until it was taken down, according to CBR.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

