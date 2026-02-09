Oops, Crunchyroll accidentally leaks brand new episode of fantasy anime from Solo Leveling studio a whole week early

In a pretty big oops, Crunchyroll accidentally uploaded a new episode of hit anime Fate/strange Fake a whole week early.

Episode 7 of the anime hit YouTube on February 8 despite having a February 14 release date, and it was available for over eight hours until it was taken down, according to CBR.

The episode is said to have been without English subtitles, but, in the time it was up, the episode was reportedly nabbed by piracy groups.

Fate/strange Fake is a fantasy anime from studio A-1 Pictures, the same studio as the runaway hit Solo Leveling. Fate/strange Fake follows a war over the Holy Grail, which in the story can grant any wish.

Crunchyroll also recently made headlines thanks to changing its subscription prices. From March 4, the Fan tier will rise from $7.99 to $9.99, while the Mega tier will cost $13.99 a month and the Ultimate tier will cost $17.99 a month. The streamer has also sunsetted its free, ad-supported streaming tier.

It's shaping up to be an excellent winter season for anime, however, with Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 ongoing, and Frieren season 2 tying with its own first season as the highest animated anime of all time.

Excitingly, there's also a new anime based on a manga by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa coming soon, titled Daemons of the Shadow Realm.

