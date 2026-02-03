Crunchyroll is raising subscription prices halfway through Jujutsu Kaisen's latest season
It's bad news for anime fans
Crunchyroll is following the trend of recent streaming price hikes by raising the cost of its membership tiers.
From March 4, the Fan tier will cost $9.99/month (from $7.99), Mega tier will be set at $13.99/month and the Ultimate tier – which includes Crunchyroll's manga library and the ability to stream on six simultaneous devices – will now cost $17.99/month.
For many anime fans, the price hike is coming at a bad time. After all, we're partway through a killer winter season of new anime, with Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Fire Force season 3, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 firing on all cylinders.
Crunchyroll has framed the increase as 'giving fans more of what they love' and are at pains to point out this is the first Fan tier price increase since 2019.
This all comes mere weeks after Crunchyroll sunsetted its free ad tier, which allowed users to watch a fraction of the anime streamer's library at no extra cost.
Just last year, Netflix once again increased its prices, with Disney Plus following suit across multiple regions in October/November 2025.
Despite the bad news for anime watchers, there's still plenty to be excited about in the year ahead. For starters, a new Dragon Ball series has been announced. One Piece also returns after a rare break with the Elbaph Arc this April. Beyond that, Bleach comes to a close this summer and The Apothecary Diaries breaks out in a big way with a third season this fall and a surprise movie release in December.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out our picks for the best anime on Crunchyroll.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.