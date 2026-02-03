Crunchyroll is raising subscription prices halfway through Jujutsu Kaisen's latest season

It's bad news for anime fans

Yuta getting ready to attack in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3
(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Crunchyroll is following the trend of recent streaming price hikes by raising the cost of its membership tiers.

From March 4, the Fan tier will cost $9.99/month (from $7.99), Mega tier will be set at $13.99/month and the Ultimate tier – which includes Crunchyroll's manga library and the ability to stream on six simultaneous devices – will now cost $17.99/month.

