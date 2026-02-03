Crunchyroll is raising subscription prices halfway through Jujutsu Kaisen's latest season

Crunchyroll is following the trend of recent streaming price hikes by raising the cost of its membership tiers.

From March 4, the Fan tier will cost $9.99/month (from $7.99), Mega tier will be set at $13.99/month and the Ultimate tier – which includes Crunchyroll's manga library and the ability to stream on six simultaneous devices – will now cost $17.99/month.

For many anime fans, the price hike is coming at a bad time. After all, we're partway through a killer winter season of new anime, with Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, Fire Force season 3, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 firing on all cylinders.

Crunchyroll has framed the increase as 'giving fans more of what they love' and are at pains to point out this is the first Fan tier price increase since 2019.

This all comes mere weeks after Crunchyroll sunsetted its free ad tier, which allowed users to watch a fraction of the anime streamer's library at no extra cost.

Just last year, Netflix once again increased its prices, with Disney Plus following suit across multiple regions in October/November 2025.

Despite the bad news for anime watchers, there's still plenty to be excited about in the year ahead. For starters, a new Dragon Ball series has been announced. One Piece also returns after a rare break with the Elbaph Arc this April. Beyond that, Bleach comes to a close this summer and The Apothecary Diaries breaks out in a big way with a third season this fall and a surprise movie release in December.

