Fire Force season 3 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?

Fire Force season 3 is just about to hit our screens, and we're here to give you the red-hot lowdown on how to watch the premiere.

If you're immersed in all things anime, you'll know there's one constant for the vast majority of shows that emanate from Japan: it's almost impossible to figure out when and where new episodes are dropping without some serious digging.

To help, we've got a stress-free guide to the Fire Force season 3, episode 1 release date and streaming time on Crunchyroll and Netflix in both the US and UK. There's also a look ahead to the release schedule, episode count, and why we have to wait until 2026 to say goodbye to Tokyo's Company 8.

(Image credit: KODANSHA/Fire Force Season 3 Production Committee)

Fire Force season 3, episode 1 is set to be released on April 4, 2025. It's set to be hosted on Crunchyroll, though Netflix has also confirmed it will be streaming the series in 2025 too.

As for timings, it's been confirmed that the premiere will air at 11:00 AM Pacific/2:00 PM Eastern in the US. That's 7:00 PM BST in the UK.

For what that means for your region, check out the time zone converter.

Fire Force season 3 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Atsushi Ohkubo, Kodansha/Fire Force Season 3 Production Committee)

New episodes of Fire Force season 3 will air every Friday for the foreseeable future. However, the new season will be split into two cours/parts, with the first part debuting in April 2025 and the second and concluding part still a fair way off in January 2026.

Here's what we know about the Fire Force season 3 release schedule so far:

Fire Force season 3, episode 1: April 4, 2025

Fire Force season 3, episode 2: April 11, 2025

Fire Force season 3, episodes 3-12: April 2025-TBC

Fire Force season 3, part 2: January 2026

Where can I watch Fire Force season 3?

(Image credit: Atsushi Ohkubo, Kodansha/Fire Force Season 3 Production Committee)

Fire Force season 3 is streaming for Crunchyroll members in a simultaneous broadcast alongside the Japanese release. It's also expected to be available on Hulu and Netflix, though it's currently unclear whether it will be day-and-date.

The first two seasons are available on Crunchyroll and Hulu in the US.

Fire Force season 3 episode count – and is it the final season?

(Image credit: Atsushi Ohkubo, Kodansha/Fire Force Season 3 Production Committee)

While there hasn't been any official confirmation, we anticipate Fire Force season 3 will match its previous two seasons and consist of 24 episodes. It should be split into two, with the first batch of 12 episodes airing from April to June in the spring 2025 anime season. The series will then conclude with its final part next January. So, yes: Fire Force season 3 is the final season.

