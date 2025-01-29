Fire Force season 3 release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Fire Force season 3 is set to go out in a blaze of glory in the next 12 months. The third season, also its last, once again follows Tokyo's Company 8 as they do battle with all manner of fiery foes and heat-seeking threats.

But what's coming next? And what parts of Atsushi Ohkubo's manga will be adapted in the final season? Well, there's no smoke without fire – and we have plenty to speculate on with one of 2025's hottest new anime.

Below, you'll find the first of two release windows, as well as first trailers, and plenty more besides that.

(Image credit: Atsushi Ohkubo, Kodansha/Fire Force Season 3 Production Committee)

As revealed at last year's Anime Expo, the first part of Fire Force season 3 is releasing in April 2025. It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

While we don't have a more specific date just yet, expect to hear about one very soon. Our best guess right now is that it will be one of April 5, April 12, April 19, or April 26. Why? Fire Force episodes have traditionally debuted on Saturday, and we have no reason to believe why it wouldn't happen again.

In a surprise move, the second part (or 'cour') of Fire Force season 3 has also been announced. The bad news is that it's not arriving until January 2026.

Fire Force season 3 story: what manga chapters will it adapt next?

(Image credit: Atsushi Ohkubo, Kodansha/Fire Force Season 3 Production Committee)

The show's original synopsis, as per Crunchyroll,reads, "Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

But we've come a long way since then. Company 8 has worked with other branches of the Special Fire Force to tackle series antagonists the White-Clad and the Evangelist, while Shinra has worked to refine his latent pyrokinetic abilities.

Looking forward, Fire Force season 3 is first going to cover the Obi's Rescue arc (chapters 175-197). While we're always wary of diving into too many spoilers for those who aren't reading along in the manga, it, essentially, revolves around the excommunicated Company 8's attempts to rescue their captain.

Beyond that, we predict it will also adapt through to the Final Pillar arc (chapters 234-239) for its first part. The second part of the season could then reach the end of the manga, though we anticipate it will cut or condense large swathes of source material, including more minor, character-driven arcs such as the Kusakabe arc before the Great Cataclysm begins.

Fire Force season 3 trailer: first look at the new season

Fire Force Season 3 | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Fire Force season 3 features a sizzle reel – emphasis on the sizzle – from Company 8's adventures over the past two seasons. It also confirms, in case there was any doubt, that this is the end for the anime.

If this teaser is any indication, it's going out in a serious blaze of glory.

Fire Force season 3 cast: expected returning characters

(Image credit: KODANSHA/Fire Force Season 3 Production Committee)

The Fire Force cast will once again feature Shinra (Gakuto Kajiwara) and Arthur (Yusuke Kobayashi), especially given their brutal training at the tail-end of the second season. The upcoming episodes will also centre on Obi (Kazuya Nakai), while series mainstays Maki (Saeko Kamijo) and Iris (Mao Ichimichi) will also return.

Where can I watch Fire Force season 3?

(Image credit: KODANSHA/Fire Force Season 3 Production Committee)

Much like its first two seasons, Fire Force season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. For the avoidance of doubt, that means new episodes won't be available on other platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu/Disney Plus, and HiDive.

