It can be tricky to keep up with all the new anime at the best of times. But with Netflix, Crunchyroll, and other streaming services firing on all cylinders, there’s now more choice than ever. It’s almost an impossible task to keep track of everything. Almost.

To help separate the wheat from the animated chaff, we’ve put together a complete guide to upcoming anime in 2024.

We’ve been busy searching through the schedules to present to you the big picture for the next 12 months in the medium. While it’s impossible to list every show – there are literally hundreds every year, with many never reaching Western shores – we’ve zeroed in on 40 of the biggest new anime in 2024.

First, you’ll find everything in a brief list by order of release date. Then, we’ll dig into each a little more, and why you should be excited, in the alphabetical list a little further down.

Ready? Below, you’ll find big names such as Demon Slayer mixed in with old favorites like Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia. On top of that, there are ongoing series, new adaptations, and so much more. You might just find your next favorite anime. It’s all here in our guide to new anime in 2024.

Once you’re done, be sure to check out our list of best anime, plus the latest on two major names likely coming post-2024: Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and the Chainsaw Man movie.

New anime in 2024

(Image credit: Netflix)

Just a quick note before we start: anime is traditionally divided into four seasons: winter (January-March), spring (April-June), summer (July-September), and fall (October-December). Netflix has also given us a glimpse of the year ahead with its Netflix anime 2024 trailer.

Ongoing anime (2024)

Blue Exorcist season 3 (ongoing)

Classroom of the Elite season 3 (ongoing)

Delicious in Dungeon (ongoing)

Frieren Beyond Journey’s End (ongoing)

Kingdom season 5 (ongoing)

Maboroshi (out now) [MOVIE]

One Piece: Egghead (ongoing)

Solo Leveling (ongoing)

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (January 25, 2024)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (January 31, 2024)

Haikyuu the Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump (February 16 in Japan) [MOVIE]

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (March 7, 2024 in US)

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi (April 19, 2024 in Japan) [MOVIE]

Kaiju No. 8 (April 2024)

Mushoku Tensei season 2, part 2 (April 2024)

Re: Monster (April 2024)

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture (May 2024 in Japan) [MOVIE]

My Hero Academia season 7 (May 4, 2024)

Blood of Zeus season 2 (May 15, 2024)

Demon Slayer season 4 (spring 2024)

Sand Land (spring 2024)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 (spring 2024)

Tower of God season 2 (July 2024)

Dandadan (October 2024)

Arcane season 2 (November 2024)

Dragon Ball Daima (fall 2024)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (late 2024)

Beastars season 3 (2024)

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 (2024)

Devil May Cry (2024)

From Me to You season 3 (2024)

Kengan Ashura season 2 part 2 (2024)

Moonrise (2024)

One Punch Man season 3 (TBC)

Oshi no Ko season 2 (2024)

Rick and Morty anime (2024)

Suicide Squad Isekai (2024)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (2024)

T-P BON (2024)

Ultraman: Rising (2024) [MOVIE]

Uzumaki (2024)

Anime shows out in 2024

(Image credit: Junji Ito (Viz Media))

Below is nearly every major upcoming anime show out in 2024. It ranges from Netflix's upcoming slate of video game entries - Devil May Cry and Tomb Raider both feature - to some old favorites and new faces.

We're starting in alphabetical order and that means beginning with perhaps this year's most hotly anticipated anime: Arcane season 2.

Arcane season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: November 2024

Where to watch Arcane season 2: Netflix

Arcane, the anime set in the League of Legends universe, was a smash hit upon its release in November 2021. Three years on, we’re finally getting the fallout to the conflict between the cities of Piltover and Zaun – and the two sisters caught in the middle: Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell). An Arcane season 2 trailer was released earlier in 2024, teasing a "nightmarish augmentation" and a major storyline for Singed.

Beastars season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Beastars season 3: Netflix

2024 marks the year where we say goodbye to Beastars, the anime set in a world of anthropomorphic animals, looking at the rising tensions between carnivores and herbivores. The series focuses on the affable grey wolf Legoshi and his complicated relationship with rabbit Haru at the Cherryton school.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3

(Image credit: Viz Media)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3: Hulu/Disney Plus

Yes, Bleach is still going and, yes, it's still amazing. The adaptation of the final arc continues and sees Ichigo return for 'The Conflict'. The first trailer was released at Jump Festa and offers up a scintillating teaser for the upcoming battle between our protagonist and Wandenreich's emperor Yhwach.

Blood of Zeus season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: May 15, 2024

Where to watch Blood of Zeus season 2: Netflix

After the twin-related twist at the end of the first season, Blood of Zeus is set to be an epic addition to Netflix's burgeoning anime collection. With Heron still reeling and the gods gunning for the son of Zeus, it's all shaping up to be an Olympus-sized binge when Blood of Zeus season 2 releases this spring.

Blue Exorcist season 3

(Image credit: Studio VOLN)

Release date: Ongoing

Where to watch Blue Exorcist season 3: Crunchyroll

Blue Exorcist fans sure have been patient. The first season premiered way back in 2011 and the second season arrived in 2017. After another long break, the new season will continue the saga of Rin, the son of Satan. Expect more brutal cliffhangers and surprises as we return to True Cross Academy.

Blue Exorcist is currently adapting the Shimane Illuminati Saga, with new episodes premiering every week on Crunchyroll.

Classroom of the Elite season 3

(Image credit: Lerche)

Release date: Ongoing

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season 3: Crunchyroll

As the name might suggest, Classroom of the Elite focuses on the cohort of the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, a facility designed to nurture the best and brightest Japan has to offer. Unfortunately for newcomer Kiyotaka, he's in class 1-D - 'D' for 'Defective'. The third season will round out the manga's arc that covers the first school year.

Dandadan

(Image credit: Science SARU)

Release date: October 2024

Where to watch Dandadan: TBA

Could this be the next big anime in 2024? Dandadan has sold over 3 million copies and its odd premise - Momo and Okarun, who believe in spirits and UFOs respectively, before coming into contact with poltergeists and extraterrestrials amid a budding romance - has proven to be a hit with readers. It's all set to release this October.

Delicious in Dungeon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: Ongoing

Where to watch Delicious in Dungeon: Netflix

This year started off piping hot with Delicious in Dungeon, a kooky anime series that centres on the bid to rescue adventurer Falin from the belly of the beast - literally. Along the way, the band of heroes cook up some tantalizing treats and mouthwatering meals for the party as they inch ever closer to the dungeon.

Demon Slayer season 4

(Image credit: Ufotable/Aniplex)

Release date: Spring 2024

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 4: Crunchyroll

One of the world's most popular anime, Demon Slayer tells the story of Tanjiro, a boy who faces family tragedy after an encounter with murderous demons. He, along with his friends Inosuke, Zenitsu, and half-demon sister Nezuko, set out to strike back at the Upper Rank demons with the help of the heroic group of Hashira warriors.

Season 4 will take another step towards Tanjiro becoming a fully-fledged Hashira. The aptly-named Hashira Training arc will premiere this spring with the first episode included as part of the 'To the Hashira Training' mini-movie this February worldwide.

Devil May Cry

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Devil May Cry: Netflix

It's taken a few years for Dante to come to our screens but we're almost there. Of course, the devil is in the detail but it all sounds promising enough: The adaptation of the iconic hack-and-slash Capcom game is heading our way in 2024 and will feature a younger Dante. It'll be brought to life by Studio Mir, best known for its work on The Legend of Korra.

Dragon Ball Daima

(Image credit: Toei Animation)

Release date: Fall 2024

Where to watch Dragon Ball Daima: TBA

A new Dragon Ball series was announced back in 2023 to commemorate the franchise's 40th anniversary.

Creator Akira Toriyama revealed that the show will take place in a "new world" after Goku and his friends are "turned small". Expect mini-sized hijinks later this year.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

(Image credit: Madhouse)

Release date: Ongoing

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Crunchyroll

The second cour of fantasy anime Frieren began in January and continues the story of elven mage Frieren who, after defeating the Demon King, is pained to return and see the band of heroes she fought alongside either growing old or dying. Due to her longevity, she travels north to bid a final farewell to one, Himmel. Along the way, she sets about discovering more of the world and befriending new people.

From Me to You season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch From Me to You season 3: Netflix

Otherwise known as Kimi ni Todoke, From Me to You is a slice-of-life romance drama that will tug at the heartstrings. It involves the timid, shy Sawako (cruelly nicknamed 'Sadako' due to her resemblance to the creature from The Ring) coming out of her shell amid a blossoming relationship with popular classmate Kazehaya.

Despite the second season ending in 2011, a third season is coming to Netflix later this year.

Kaiju No. 8

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

Release date: April 2024

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8: Crunchyroll

One of the most popular manga in recent years, Kaiju No. 8 is getting an exciting anime adaptation from Production I.G. (Haikyu, Ghost in the Shell).

In a world devastated by continual kaiju attacks, Kafka Hibino sets about finally making the grade for the Defense Force. Until now, he's only part of Monster Sweeper, the clean-up crew, while his childhood friend Mina Ashiro makes captain. After an incident, Kafka has to hide a monstrous secret from his friends and co-workers...

Kengan Ashura season 2, part 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Kengan Ashura season 2, part 2: Netflix

The second half of the Kengan Ashura anime's second season is set to bolster Netflix's anime ranks later this year. Not caught up? You're missing out. It tells the story of Ohma Takita, a modern-day gladiator who enters tournaments just for the love of fighting and decimating his opponents. It's brutal, with a killer hook - a tournament arc with a special prize at the seat of power - just as powerful as Ohma's own right hand.

Kingdom season 5

(Image credit: DanedeLion Animation)

Release date: Ongoing

Where to watch Kingdom season 5: Crunchyroll

One of the best-selling manga of all time, Kingdom - written and illustrated by Yasuhisa Hara - loosely adapts the historical 'Warring States' period in ancient China. The fifth season continues the saga, serving up more of the series' trademark epic battles and political intrigue.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: January 25, 2024

Where to watch Masters of the Universe: Revolution: Netflix

By the power of Grayskull, the He-Man sequel series is making a return this year - and it promises to pit He-Man and Skeletor against each other in a battle for the ages.

Our hero is caught at a crossroads in the new season, however: will he rule Eternia as his musclebound alter-ego, or as Adam? Whatever happens, it's all set to be a chaotic explosion of color and mayhem in a similar vein to that which enraptured audiences in the 1980s.

Moonrise

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Moonrise: Netflix

This could be the sleeper anime hit of the year. Moonrise revolves around Jack, a man who enlists in the army after the loss of his family thanks to rebel fighters based on the moon. However, he soon finds out that his former best friend is now on the opposite side of the war. It's being brought to life by Attack on Titan's WIT Studio. Look out for it later in 2024.

Mushoku Tensei season 2, part 2

(Image credit: Toho)

Release date: April 2024

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei season 2, part 2: Crunchyroll

Bundled with one of the weirdest anime premises we've seen in a minute, Mushoku Tensei follows the story of a homeless man who reincarnates in a fantasy world under the moniker Rudeus Greyrat - and aims to make the most of his second chance. The second part of the second season hits Crunchyroll this April.

My Hero Academia season 7

(Image credit: Bones)

Release date: May 4, 2024

Where to watch My Hero Academia season 7: Crunchyroll

While My Hero Academia's star may be on the wane compared to some of the other big name peers that have dominated the medium in recent years, the superhero shonen will likely edge towards its endgame in fine style. It's definitely adapting the Star and Stripe arc, featuring America's eponymous hero, and will inch ever closer to the epic Final War arc later this year as our superheroes in training continue to rise to the occasion.

One Piece

(Image credit: Toei)

Release date: Ongoing

Where to watch One Piece: Netflix

One Piece, the long-running anime featuring wannabe Pirate King Monkey D. Luffy as he searches far and wide for the mythical One Piece alongside his Straw Hat crew, has crossed the 1000-episode mark. It's now adapting the Egghead island arc.

Netflix's synopsis reads, "A new adventure unfolds on Future Island 'Egghead', home to the lab of genius scientist Dr. Vegapunk. What awaits the Straw Hat Crew there?"



Oshi no Ko season 2

(Image credit: Doga Kobo)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Oshi No Ko season 2: TBA

To spoil Oshi No Ko's premise would do a disservice to what was one of the most mindblowing twists in recent years. Needless to say, we'll keep it brief: the anime focuses on two twins who find themselves embroiled in the world of pop idols, all deliciously wrapped up in a murder mystery. The second season is setting up to be a must-watch, in our eyes.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Release date: March 7, 2024 (out now in the UK)

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons: The Series: Netflix

So long, Ash! The winding road that saw Pallet Town's favorite son finally become a Pokemon Master came to an end last year. Now, Pokemon Horizons kicks off a new era, and sees introverted Liko travel the world with the swashbuckling Mighty Volt Tacklers - and its Captain Pikachu.

Re: Monster

(Image credit: Studio Deen)

Release date: April 2024

Where to watch Re: Monster: Crunchyroll

Anime loves a good isekai - the genre which often sees a protagonist transported to another world - and Re: Monster should be right near the top of the pile this year. After dying, Kanata finds himself reborn in a fantasy world, but not as a knight, or a traditional hero. No, he's a goblin. The newly-named Rou must struggle to survive and quickly get accustomed to his new environment - or risk winding up dying for a second time.

Rick and Morty anime

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch the Rick and Morty anime: Adult Swim

Rick and Morty has often dabbled in anime, with the Adult Swim series presenting a collection of brilliant (and authentic) shorts across 2020 and 2021. Buoyed by the reception, a 10-episode series was ordered. Expect to see more madcap adventures from Rick and Morty in 2024.

Sand Land

(Image credit: Hulu)

Release date: Spring 2024

Where to watch Sand Land: Disney Plus

This is a two-for-one if you haven't already caught the original Sand Land movie. The feature, directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima, brought to life Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's shonen manga and is set for release this year.

The anime series, which fleshes out the world of Sand Land as its sheriff enlists the help of demons to search for a new water supply, is also coming in 2024 to Disney Plus.

Solo Leveling

(Image credit: A-1 Pictures)

Release date: Ongoing

Where to watch Solo Leveling: Crunchyroll

Are we witnessing the making of a new classic? Solo Leveling revolves around "the world's weakest hunter" Sung Jinwoo, who gets humbled in a high-level dungeon. Fortunately for him, he stumbles across the System, a program that allows him to level up and turn the tables on his foes. The manga has already received acclaim from fans for its pacing, action, and unique premise. Here's hoping that can translate to the animated medium. Honestly? The early signs are looking very promising indeed.

Suicide Squad Isekai

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Japan)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Suicide Squad Isekai: TBA

Now, this is out of the left field. The anti-heroes and villains of Suicide Squad - including Joker and Harley Quinn - get the anime treatment in an intriguing new mash-up. It's all being brought to life by WIT, the studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

The synopsis reads, "In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies - an ISEKAI!"

Watch the new Suicide Squad Isekai trailer now.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3

(Image credit: Eight Bit)

Release date: Spring 2024

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3: Crunchyroll

The anime with one of the most eyebrow-raising titles around is back. It continues Rimuru's adventures. As a reminder: he was reborn as a slime in a fantasy world after being killed. It happens. Now, he's set up a kingdom called Tempest and has taken his seat as a Demon Lord. What threats and foes will he encounter this time round?

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

(Image credit: Telecom Animation Film)

Release date: January 31, 2024

Where to watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Netflix

The sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins takes place several years after the defeat of the Demon King. As peace comes to Camelot, a young boy named Percival encounters a mysterious knight, which kicks off an epic journey that could change Britannia forever. The first trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins is available to watch now.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: Late 2024

Where to watch The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep: Netflix

Geralt is back! This time, he's voiced by The Witcher game voice actor Doug Cockle for this adventure that takes place during the events of The Witcher season 1.

In Sirens of the Deep, Geralt is caught between two warring kingdoms after investigating a series of attacks. On one side, humans. On the other? The watery mer-people.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Netflix

We don't know a great deal about the upcoming Tomb Raider anime, though it does appear to draw heavy inspiration from the 2013 reboot. Hayley Atwell stars as the plundering archaeologist.

Tower of God season 2

(Image credit: Telecom Animation Film)

Release date: July 2024

Where to watch Tower of God season 2: Crunchyroll

Summer is traditionally more of a barren period for anime, but Tower of God's new season at least means there's something to look forward to this July.

After his friend Rachel enters his world's mysterious looming tower, Bam sets out to rescue her. The first season ended with a pretty gobsmacking twist - one that we shan't spoil it here - and if it pays off in the second season, this could be an anime that could tower over the rest.

T-P Bon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch T-P Bon: Netflix

T-P Bon is probably going to capture viewers' imaginations very, very quickly. It features a unique premise - a high school student is enlisted in a time travel agency to help save lives across multiple eras and locations - as well as great art, a magnetic cast, and killer theme. What's not to like?

Uzumaki

(Image credit: Adult Swim/Production I.G./Drive)

Release date: 2024

Where to watch Uzumaki: Toonami/Adult Swim

It's about time this list had a bit more of a horror flavor. Uzumaki dives deep into the (thankfully fictional) town of Kurouzo-chu and its steeped history with the supernatural. It was written by legendary horror manga artist Junji Ito, so there's plenty of reason to think this will scare us silly if it arrives later this year.

Anime movies out in 2024

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

While it's not as packed as last year (no Studio Ghibli movie, nor a true heavy hitter from the television space), there are still plenty of anime movies that you should be on the lookout for in 2024, with the promise of many more down the line.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi

(Image credit: Eight Bit)

Release date: April 19, 2024 (Japan)

The sports anime Blue Lock centers on Japan's interesting methods to train a new soccer starlet in the wake of their World Cup woes. The solution? A prison-like facility designed to cultivate a world-class striker. Episode Nagi is a spin-off and follows the prodigious yet unmotivated talent Seishiro Nagi.

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture

(Image credit: SUNRISE)

Release date: May 2024 (Japan)

Set after the events of the acclaimed Lelouch of the Resurrection, Roze of the Recapture will supposedly be the first of a four-part saga. Roze will be played by the prolific voice actor Kohei Amasaki. Little else is known about the project's story, however.

Haikyuu the Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump

(Image credit: Production I.G.)

Release date: February 16, 2024 (Japan)

We're in the closing stretch of Hinata's journey 'to the top'. The volleyball anime has come to an end and, in its place, a two-part movie will finish off at least part of the story. Battle at the Garbage Dump follows the hotly-anticipated match between Hinata's Karasuno and historic rivals Nekoma.

Maboroshi

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: Out now (Netflix)

After an explosion leaves a small town trapped, teenager Masamune encounters an aging girl in a place that appears to be stuck in time. Carrying shades of the recent COVID lockdown and its isolation, this is one anime movie that will hit close to home for many.

Ultraman: Rising

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: 2024 (Netflix)

The ultra-popular Ultraman may not be familiar to many in the West but to those in Japan, the alien from outer space is a household name and a pop culture icon.

Ultraman: Rising, then, will be a great introduction for newcomers. It focuses on a baseball player moonlighting as the superhero, who suddenly has to look after kaiju offspring after defeating its mother.

Anime out beyond 2024

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

This next small batch are among the biggest names on the list but are almost certainly not coming out in 2024. Still, they're worth mentioning here so we can give you the full picture.

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc

(Image credit: MAPPA)

In a slight surprise, Chainsaw Man isn't getting a second season - not yet, anyway. The next manga arc (affectionately titled Bomb Girl by readers) will be adapted as a movie. It'll continue the bloody, gruesome travels of Denji, who dies and fuses with the devil dog Pochita to become Chainsaw Man. Naturally.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 will adapt the Culling Games arc, which sees sorcerers and newly-awakened sorcerers alike pitted against each other in a battle royale-style tournament.

One Punch Man season 3

(Image credit: J.C. Staff)

It's been a minute but we expect to see more from Saitama and his penchant for knocking out supervillains with, you guessed it, just one punch. The hype surrounding the show has died down somewhat, so let's hope a new season can see it soar once more.

