An ongoing must-see anime is currently the highest rated anime of all time, ahead of Fullmetal Alchemist and Attack on Titan

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is #1 on MAL

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
An ongoing fantasy show is the best anime of all time – according to anime’s answer to IMDb, that is.

As of writing, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is sitting at 9.18/10 on anime cataloguing site My Anime List (MAL). 

This isn’t just an odd anomaly that you sometimes see on IMDb after a popular (or less-than-popular) show or movie receives a rush of reviews to skew the average. Frieren has almost 600,000 votes and is ahead of esteemed titles such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Steins;Gate, and Attack on Titan.

Based on the acclaimed manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End follows the saga of elven mage Frieren who, decades after defeating a great evil, returns to see the party of heroes she fought alongside either growing old or dying. 

Due to her near-immortality, she travels north to bid farewell to one hero, Himmel. Along the way, she finds herself embarking on a new, more personal quest – one of connection with the world and the people around her.

For those who haven’t yet got acquainted with Frieren’s journey, there’s still plenty of time to jump on the bandwagon. The 28-episode run – which began in September – comes to a close on March 22. It’s currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. We promise it’s well worth the hype.

