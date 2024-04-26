Fans are losing it at a disclaimer for the new Lego Animal Crossing set

New Lego Animal Crossing sets have been revealed, but even though they're predictably cute as a button, something else is stealing the spotlight – an unintentionally funny disclaimer.

As it turns out, two new Lego Animal Crossing sets are coming our way this August. Featuring Dodo Airlines and the town hall, they include a handful of iconic characters like Tangy the orange cat and guitar-strumming dog K.K Slider who is seen crooning throughout the announcement trailer just like his video game counterpart. And while some fan responses can understandably be boiled down to "gimme," everyone else seems to be losing it at the small print of "Lego K.K. minifigure doesn't actually sing or move."

he is clearly both singing and moving, nice try lego pic.twitter.com/79iM1dF1bxApril 26, 2024

thank you Lego for clarifying that KK does not sing or move. my expectations are still high, but now they are realistic.April 26, 2024

“LEGO K.K. Minifigure doesn’t actually sing or move” pic.twitter.com/gNhAMVG5hxApril 26, 2024

crying at the disclaimer 😂April 26, 2024

Lego itself seems to be in on the joke; t0he official account responded to one comment with "*nervous laughter*".

Anyway. Even if he doesn't get to serenade us with some bops, I'm still happy to see a K.K. minifigure nonetheless – he was pretty high on fans' wishlists, after all.

The actual sets themselves look delightful, too. The previous kits injected a dose of cute into the best Lego sets, and these are no different; they're just as cheerful as the ones that came before. Alongside the town hall, a stage for K.K. is included in addition to a cake stand, a different version of Isabelle, and what I think might be the chipper wolf, Audie. As for the Dodo Airlines set, you're getting Tangy (a cat who literally has an orange for a head), the office on a pier, pilot Wilbur, and his plane.

According to the social post, both of these sets will arrive on August 1. We don't have pricing info just yet, but that probably won't be far behind.

