The best Lego Star Wars sets 2022 - these kits aren't a hunk of junk

The best Lego Star Wars sets have been kicking around for decades (since 1999 and The Phantom Menace, in fact), so the company has more than a few kits under its belt. These range from original trilogy vehicles to the Mandalorian's new ride, and that means you aren't short on choice. Indeed, there have been no less than 11 different versions of the Millennium Falcon since the year 2000.

To narrow things down, we've gone bounty-hunting for the very best Lego Star Wars sets that need to be in your collection more than General Grievous needs a lightsaber. There are options here to suit any budget, so you don't need to worry about breaking the bank on the best Lego sets either. Our team has included the most recent version of each model too, so they won't be hard to find.

While we're on the subject, we've also tracked down the lowest prices for these Star Wars Lego sets in our roundup. If there's a discount to be had, you'll find it below. After all, the only thing better than Lego is cheap Lego.

Best Lego Star Wars sets - top 5

The best Lego Star Wars sets are awesome, but they can be eye-wateringly expensive as well. That's what makes this new take on the Millennium Falcon so brilliant. While the Ultimate Collector's edition is absurdly detailed, the Rise of Skywalker version is more reasonably priced without losing out on authenticity.

Crewed by a rather dashing middle-aged Lando alongside Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, D-O, and Resistance informant Boolio, this take on the galaxy's most beloved hunk o' junk is crammed with details. Pop the lid and you'll be greeted by individual rooms, smuggling compartments, and a cockpit that can seat two minifigs.

Sure, it's not to scale and won't drop jaws like its Ultimate equivalent. But for the price, this Star Wars Lego set excels - it's worthy of taking pride of place on any shelf.

2. The Razor Crest Microfighter The best cheap Lego Star Wars set Specifications Item number: 75321 Pieces: 98 Minifigures: 1 Ages: 6+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Target Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Cool minifig + Easy to build Reasons to avoid - No Baby Yoda

To say The Mandalorian is popular would be a gross understatement, and that makes this very affordable kit one of the best Lego Star Wars sets out there right now. It's ideal as a cheap Star Wars gift, a stocking stuffer, or as a desk ornament that won't take up much room.

That's because it measures at just 3.5-inches long. A tiny - and suitably cute - recreation of Mando's ship from the first two seasons of the show, it's just big enough to fit a little minifig of the Mandalorian himself. While it's disappointing not to have Baby Yoda along for the ride as well, jetpack and blaster accessories for the bounty hunter make it a cool kit nonetheless.

This version of the Razor Crest isn't something you'll have to dedicate a weekend to build, either. With a modest 98 pieces to its name, putting it together should be relatively straightforward no matter your age.

3. Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon The best premium Star Wars Lego set Specifications Item number: 75192 Pieces: 7,541 Minifigures: 11 Ages: 16+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at LEGO View at Walmart 255 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Ridiculous level of detail + Perfect recreation + Minifigs from two eras Reasons to avoid - Much more expensive than the standard version

Let's address the bantha in the room for a second - this kit is wince-inducingly expensive. It will also take you days to build. However, the Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon also happens to be one of the best Lego Star Wars sets bar none.

That's due to an absurd level of detail afforded by having more than 7,500 bricks under its belt (this is actually a contender for biggest overall Lego set). Along with a realistic exterior that captures the ship's cobbled-together feel, it opens up to reveal a main hold with seating and a replica of the Dejarik holographic game, the gunner's station, and that iconic cockpit which can fit four minifigs. There's even a boarding ramp and landing gear.

While we're on the topic of minifigs, you're getting a grand total of 11 in this Star Wars Lego set. Along with original trilogy heroes like Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, sequel-era characters such as Rey, Finn, and an older Han are also included. When combined with a swappable radar dish, that means this kit can represent either time-period.

4. Darth Vader Helmet The best Star Wars Lego set for display Specifications Item number: 75304 Pieces: 834 Minifigures: N/A Ages: 18+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Target Reasons to buy + Excellent collector's item + Doesn't take up much space + Not too hard to build Reasons to avoid - May be smaller than expected

There are plenty of helmets within Lego's new display range, but few can compare to Darth Vader's imposing noggin'. This kit recreates the Dark Lord of the Sith's helm with impressive accuracy and economy - despite being smaller than you think, it still manages to show off Vader at his best. Somehow, it even pulls off the helmet's curves despite being made of, you know, literal bricks.

That makes it ideal as a Star Wars Lego set for grown-ups to use as a display item. It's a cool nod to the franchise that's surprisingly classy thanks to a neat little stand, and it doesn't take up loads of space on the shelf either. That means you don't need to worry about it overpowering the rest of your decor.

Plus, it's not too expensive and won't take ages to build. At 834 pieces, you can comfortably complete it over the course of a few evenings. Even younglings will probably get on OK with it, though we should note this one's definitely designed as a Lego Star Wars set for adults.

5. Mos Eisley Cantina The best Lego Star Wars scene Specifications Item number: 75290 Pieces: 3,187 Minifigures: 21 Ages: 18+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at LEGO Reasons to buy + Captures that Cantina feel + Loads of Easter eggs + 21 minifigures Reasons to avoid - Tricky to store due to its size

This most wretched hive of scum and villainy is hard to get hold of, but the effort is worthwhile. With an impressive 3,187 pieces and 21 mini-figs that are ready for a drink at this seedy Tatooine bar, the Mos Eisley Cantina numbers amongst the best Lego Star Wars sets for original trilogy fans.

While it isn't Lego's only premium Star Wars kit, it's something of a standout nonetheless thanks to the wealth of references that are crammed into every available inch of space. Besides the booth where Han shot Greedo, you're getting a Cantina band to set the mood, alien extras pulled straight from A New Hope, the first Lego V-35 speeder, and even a Dewback mount for your Stormtroopers to ride around on. It's a brick-based masterpiece.

It can be kept closed for exterior scenes or opened up to reveal individual rooms, too. As such, this is a clever design without a wasted brick, so it comes highly recommended if you want the ultimate Star Wars Lego set.

Best Star Wars Lego sets - FAQ

What is the best Lego Star Wars set to get? Deciding on the right Star Wars Lego set for you comes down to your budget and free time (it's worth saying up front that some of the best Lego Star Wars sets can be expensive, both in terms of cash and scheduling). Don't want to break the bank or spend too long hunkered down over a pile of bricks? You won't go far wrong with smaller builds such as the Razor Crest Microfighter or the Dark Trooper Attack. Equally, adults who want a cool display piece that's easy to make but doesn't cost a bomb should check out the Darth Vader Helmet. Got a bit more time and money to spend? Take a look at some of Lego's Star Wars vehicles. The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon and AT-AT are great cases in point. Even though they're over $100 / £100 apiece, these are phenomenal kits with impressive attention to detail that will drop jaws.

What is the best Lego Star Wars set of all time? This is a difficult question to answer, but for us, it'd have to be the Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon. As a recreation of the most recognizable starship from a galaxy far, far away, this Lego Star Wars set beats everything else as the ultimate build for fans.

It also features minifigures from both the original trilogy and the sequel movies. That means it can serve as a stand-in for those that grew up with the classic films or folks that love The Force Awakens (it's weird that Lando isn't included, but otherwise, this is spot-on).

What is the rarest Lego Star Wars set? If we had to guess, we'd imagine the oldest Lego Star Wars sets from 1999 are rarest. Namely, the first ever kit to be released - the X-Wing Starfighter that landed on shelves in October of that year - is very elusive these days. If you have it in a dusty attic somewhere, it's probably worth a fair amount. However, Star Wars Lego sets that have been superseded by more modern versions are probably even harder to find. Take the Millennium Falcon as an example. There have been 11 Lego Falcons since the year 2000, so you'd be hard pressed to find that original take on the ship that made the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs.

