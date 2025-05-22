Best Star Wars toys in 2025, from action figures to lightsabers

Star Wars toys aren't hard to find. George Lucas made a fortune on action figures and toys, after all. But tracking down good collectibles based on a galaxy far, far away… well, that's another matter. How do you separate the tat from the treasure?

Because there's so much choice, the GamesRadar+ team and I have pulled together a list of the best Star Wars toys across a range of categories. No matter whether you're hunting down Lego or a lightsaber (and regardless of who it's for), you'll find something to suit you below. Our price-matching software is also on the case of rounding up the most tempting offers. If any discounts are available, you'll find them here.

Wondering how we chose these suggestions? We've been hands on with every range here, and any items we haven't seen in person yet have been vetted by cross-checking a wealth of user-reviews. In other words, you'll only find recommendations we truly believe in below.

Best Star Wars toys: Action figures

Best overall 1. The Black Series View range at Hasbro Pulse Great detail

Play or display

Some faces look off



Average price: $24.99 / £24.99



Hasbro makes multiple toy lines inspired by the Star Wars franchise, but this is the premier option. Besides being the largest and most detailed models at six inches tall, they feature multiple points of articulation and accessories. Perfect for play or display, in other words. You can find plenty of options at Amazon. Kids/collectors 2. The Vintage Collection View range at Amazon Affordable

Play or display

Slightly less detail



Average price: $16.99 / £16.99



These figures are hyper-detailed despite being just three inches tall and are every bit as posable as larger alternatives. Plus, Vintage Collection toys come in retro cases and are to-scale with numerous vehicles. This makes them great for collectors or kids wanting more immersive play. You can find the current range at Hasbro Pulse. For young kids 3. Mission Fleet View range at Amazon Friendly design

Vehicles aplenty

Smaller range



Average price: $10 / £10 If you're shopping for Padawans that are past the preschool fun of Young Jedi Adventures but aren't old enough for other ranges, these action figures and vehicles will do the trick. Thanks to a friendly design that looks like it's been pulled straight from a cartoon, Mission Fleet figures are a friendly intro to the world of Star Wars.

Editor's choice (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) The Black Series Mandalorian | View at Amazon

The Mandalorian has become a cultural juggernaut over the past few years, and this take on Din Djarin is the perfect recreation of his chrome-domed look. The only thing missing is Grogu, honestly; it has everything else, including all of his gear and a lot of flexibility on the joints so that you can pose him however you like.

Action figures are some of the best Star Wars toys out there, if you ask me. Shopping for younglings? They're a ticket to imaginative play that encourage kids to relive the saga - or make a new one. Hunting down collectibles, on the other hand? Many of these are designed specifically to go on display. We're spoilt for choice, basically.

Even so, I'll usually point folks in the direction of The Black Series. Created by Hasbro Pulse, these are hyper-detailed models with screen-accurate looks (including digitally-scanned faces for a better likeness), accessories galore, and multiple points of articulation. While that makes them excellent for display on a shelf or desk, it also means they're perfect for kid's play. There are other, equally brilliant options, of course, but Black Series is the best overall in my opinion.

Just be aware that most action figure ranges come in 'waves,' including The Black Series and The Vintage Collection listed above. That means old toys are constantly being replaced with newer ones, so it's always worth grabbing anything you've got your eye on sooner than later in case it vanishes into hyperspace.

In terms of what's available right now, toys based on recent shows (like Andor, Skeleton Crew, and Ahsoka) are in the spotlight. However, that doesn't mean it's all about the new. Throwbacks keep popping up as well from every era of the saga. Everything from A New Hope Luke to Clone Wars-era Obi-Wan are up for grabs as we speak, either in store or on pre-order.

Best Star Wars toys: Lego

Editor's choice (Image credit: Lego) Grogu with Hover Pram | View at Amazon

Everyone's heart has been stolen by this adorable little critter, and this new Lego version of the character is just as sweet. Unlike the previous model (which, as I mentioned in my Lego The Child review, was still "heart-meltingly cute"), this one features Grogu's hover pram and accessories like an alien frog to chow down on. I'd say it's a more comprehensive package as a result, especially for kids.

Star Wars and Lego have been partners in crime since the 1999 and The Phantom Menace, so there are decades' worth of kits weighing down shelves. Most are pretty great, too; they cover every era and cater to all age-ranges. Actually, they're some of the best Lego sets in general.

Regardless of whether you're buying for your children, your partner, or your family, there will be something to suit you out there. Want a set that'll give the young Padawan in your life hours of play? Not a problem - there's a host of sets for ages 6 and up. Looking for a more detailed display model, on the other hand? Oh boy, are you in luck. Lego produces a wealth of 18+ kits designed specifically to go on show, and they're pretty spectacular.

There's no shortage of new kits, either. There's guaranteed to be a dozen or more sets dropping out of hyperspace each year, particularly in time for Star Wars Day (May 4). These are usually based on the latest movie or show that's doing the rounds, but you'll find a healthy amount of throwbacks - like Lego Jabba's Sail Barge (75397) - as well.

A host of unique themes are also available under the Star Wars umbrella. Alongside standard playsets and display pieces, a helmets range (which does exactly what it says on the tin) is up for grabs alongside dioramas inspired by major moments from the franchise. This is why the Bricks from Billund get my vote as the best Star Wars toys overall; it's a celebration of everything that makes the galaxy far, far away great.

If you want specific recommendations, you should check in with our guide to the best Lego Star Wars sets. It goes into greater detail about what you should prioritize.

Best Star Wars merch: Lightsabers

Best overall 1. Force FX Elite View range at Amazon Highly detailed

Amazing blade SFX

Quite expensive



Average price: $250 / £200



The Black Series isn't limited to action figures; it also makes high-quality lightsabers too. These nail the tricky balancing act of price VS. premium detail, and are top-notch replicas that run circles around the competition. Crucially, they're also suitable for display thanks to removable blades. They never fail to impress. For collectors 2. Legacy View range at Disney Store Perfect replicas

A huge variety

SFX isn't so good



Average price: $160 / £140



If you're attempting to find the widest variety of lightsaber hilts, you need to look up the Legacy range. These are available online or in Disney parks, and there are sabers for practically every character in the saga. Made of actual metal and boasting in-universe carry cases, they're very impressive replicas. Best for kids 3. Lightsaber Forge View range at Amazon Mix-n-match

Safe for play

Can lack sound



Average price: $15 / £15



Of all thelightsaber toys weighing down shelves right now, I'd point anyone buying for children in the direction of Lightsaber Forge. For starters, you can pick up kid-friendly replicas of iconic sabers that are made to be duelled with. Secondly, the pieces can be mixed 'n' matched for completely original creations.

Editor's choice (Image credit: Future) Darth Vader Force FX Elite | View at Hasbro Pulse

This replica won me over the moment I picked it up; it's as if it has been stolen from set. Offering gradual ignition, blaster deflection, dual, battle clash, and wall-cutting, it's the most tricked-out saber Hasbro's made yet. Indeed, it got a glowing five-star rating in our Darth Vader Force FX Elite review.

One of the most iconic parts of a galaxy far, far away are these weapons for a more civilized age, and there are plenty of Star Wars lightsabers to choose from if you want your own. Ranging from simple toys to full-on replicas with premium and impressive effects, they're some of the best Star Wars toys out there.

All the same, one range stands out from the crowd - The Black Series Force FX Elite. Although they're some of the most expensive saber replicas, they're easily the most impressive thanks to a slew of cool effects (like blaster-deflection and 'wall-cutting'), convincing build materials, and screen-accurate weathering so that they look like the real deal. You can remove the blade and display the hilt by itself as well, meaning you can show it off in pride of place.

Yes, the Legacy range (which you can find on the Disney Store or at Galaxy's Edge via Disneyland Resort/Walt Disney World) is also excellent. But a lot of the time, they don't have the fancy blade effects. They don't always come with a blade at all, actually - some are purely for display. As such, I'd argue that The Black Series Force FX Elite sabers are better value overall, and worth the investment unless you're a collector who wants a specific character's hilt.

Trying to find the best Star Wars toys for kids? Don't worry, there are very cool lightsabers for younglings as well. I'd recommend checking out the Lightsaber Forge range because it allows you to mix and match pieces for something totally original. It's a very cool idea that any self-respecting child would be hyped about.

You'll find some of our suggestions below, but the current range is available here at Hasbro Pulse.

