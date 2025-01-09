A Lego Game Boy is on the way, and I'm losing my damn mind

Stop the presses, because an official Lego Game Boy is on the way.

Revealed via a surprise teaser trailer on the Lego and Nintendo social channels, this kit looks as if it'll recreate the original 1989 handheld in all its retro glory. The Lego Game Boy will arrive in October 2025.

We don't have a good look at the set itself yet (just abstract footage of those iconic purple face buttons and the cross-shaped d-pad in Lego form), but teases like this tend to be followed by a full reveal shortly afterward. That's certainly been the case with some of the best Lego sets over the past few years.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/XMSxoVfXcvJanuary 9, 2025

Even though we don't know exactly how big the Lego Game Boy will be, or what it comes with, we can give it a good guess. Judging by those Lego studs on the d-pad, it'll weigh in at slightly under full size. The d-pad is three studs across, for example, and that's under an inch in length on other kits. This is a very similar approach to the previous NES set (sorry in advance to anyone hoping it'll be 1:1, like the proposed Lego PS2).

Will this kit come with anything? Almost certainly - based on past recreations, including the Lego Atari 2600, at least one or two game cartridges will come along for the ride. I wouldn't be surprised if iconic entries like Link's Awakening were present and correct, particularly with the recent Deku Tree set.

Either way, I'll keep a close eye on this; you'll be the first to know as soon as we get details.

Want to save on kits? Check out these Lego deals. As for actual consoles, don't miss the best gaming handhelds.