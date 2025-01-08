This Lego PS2 design has moving internals, and it could become a reality alongside Simpsons and Jumanji kits

Lego has just closed its latest qualification round for the third Lego Ideas Review of 2024. In case you're unfamiliar, Lego Ideas is a contest in which Lego creators compete for their designs to be made into an official Lego set.

Of the many entries, 54 submissions have now hit the 10,000 supporter milestone, and will be joining what's called the 10K Club as they await announcement of the winning designs. While you wait, why not check out some of the best Lego sets to get an idea of the standard these contestants have to live up to when creating their Ideas entries?

Once the second round of Lego Ideas 2024 review results have been announced, Lego will also be launching a 10K Club Interview series speaking to contestants and celebrating their achievements. In the meantime, here are some Lego Ideas entries that have us super excited.

Sony PlayStation 2 by RippleDrive

RippelDrive has hit us with this fantastic Lego rendition of the well-loved original PlayStation 2. Made of 2,111 pieces, it's meant to be darn close to 1:1 scale. Impressive, especially as this kind of accuracy is rare when making things from pre-fabricated pieces such as Lego blocks.

Not only is it almost to scale, the design also features a moving disc tray and even disc reading lens, and the Memory Card covers come off so you can plug in the Memory Cards. The controller is also able to plug in, inside of which RippleDrive left an easter egg: the 7 orbs from the PS2 Menu tucked neatly in there. We're talking components, too, not just the outer shell of the PS2.

"I have a lot of fond memories playing the PS2 as a kid and as an adult," the designer notes. "This is my favorite video game console of all time."

Springfield Elementary School Simpsons by Airbricks95

Airbricks95 has designed a fantastic scene of Springfield Elementary, that features Bart making moves on his skateboard and Lisa playing her iconic saxophone. It even includes Homer's pink 1973 Plymouth Valiant parked outside the school, one can assume, as he tries haplessly to wrangle his kids after school. While munching on a juicy doughnut of course.

Turn the school around, and the interior becomes accessible. Inside there's a science lab, a hallway complete with vending machines, and a music room for Lisa to practice in. Of course, there's also somewhere for Bart to write lines on the board in detention.

Jumanji Board Game by Bricktacular Builds2

Designer Bricktacular Builds2 is a massive fan of Jumanji. "I've watched it too many times to count", they say. "I know so many others who feel the same way about this Classic. It’s one I enjoyed as a child and it still brings out my imagination to this day!"

Opening up, the Lego Jumanji set reveals the board complete with pieces and dice that make it look incredibly true to the design in the original movie. The center space even opens for a very ragged-looking Robin Williams figurine to escape from.

Lego Godzilla by MattE720

Based on his portrayals from the more recent movies, such as "Godzilla: King of the Monsters", and "Godzilla vs. Kong", MattE720 designed this regal kaiju to reflect its true majesty. Having had an increased interest in the monster over the past few years, MattE720 says

"I would want nothing more than to see people have their own buildable Godzilla on hand to play and display with." A noble goal, and one that makes clear the designers passion for not only Godzilla, but the fandom surrounding this King of monsters.

