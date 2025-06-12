The structural perfection of this fan-made Lego Xenomorph is matched only by its hostility, and I need an official set yesterday

Honestly, Lego fans are some of the most creative people around. Alongside dreaming up new designs for the Ideas range, the community regularly creates jaw-dropping new models from spare parts or existing kits, and my response is always the same – how the hell did they manage that? I present to the jury exhibit A: a Lego Alien Xenomorph. If this was an official kit, it'd go straight onto our list of the best Lego sets faster than you can say "nuke the site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure."

Put together by lego_dark_knight and posted on Reddit's r/lego thread for everyone to admire, this kit recreates the perfect organism from 1979's Alien. And looking at its gangly, menacing crouch that doesn't feel as if it should be possible without collapsing under its own weight, well… let's just say its structural perfection is matched only by its hostility. (I suppose you could thank the transparent bricks holding it up, but that's less fun.) The addition of a lightbox glowing an eerie red for it to stand over just adds to the aura farming this Lego set is doing.

No matter what, the community seems to agree that it's straight fire. Most comments on the thread agree that they'd 100% buy it for themselves, while others reflect my own position. As Comfortable_Self_736 notes, "Wait... what... how the…"

This is just the tip of the spear so far as fan-made sets go. You don't have to look far to find countless MOCs ('My Own Creation') recreating iconic movie scenes, locations, or something entirely new, and many reuse existing kits to create another model entirely. Do you know how many official sets can be used to make a Millennium Falcon? A lot, as it turns out.

One of my favorite MOCs would have to be this 'Homer Vanishing into the Bushes' kit on BUILDAMOC, an interactive and fully-functional ode to the Simpsons patriarch disappearing into the foliage. Need I say more?

Anyway, excuse me while I go work out how on earth they made this Lego Xenomorph…

