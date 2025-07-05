Tiny Chef is saved, but immediately loses all goodwill by ordering a pineapple pizza

In the event of a tough week, a day off sick, or your television show almost getting canned, it's reasonable to stay indoors and order in before heading back to reality. It makes perfect sense, then, that our favorite felt-looking culinary fella, Tiny Chef, got himself a pizza to celebrate escaping his show being swiftly cut short by Nickelodeon. What's not acceptable to some folks, however, is his choice of topping, which is guaranteed to spark as much debate over The Last Jedi being any good.

Initially confirmed via an Instagram post, the team behind Tiny Chef wrote, "The team is getting ready to turn the tiny cameras back on in Chef's tree stump home because you all have SAVED TINY CHEF on socials!!!! The outpouring of love messages fan art and donations have truly meant the world to the team. We are excited to get back to work and capture Chef's next journey!!! From the blottum of or heawts, fank yew."

This was then followed up by the little guy having a duvet day and calling in for a pineapple pizza ("who eats pizza without pineapples?"), which sparked outrage, and some fans even reconsidering the effort to bring Tiny Chef back on screen.

Tiny Chef ordering Pineapple Pizza in new video:“Cheffy is ok, he says he’s just taking a few “duvet” days for himself.” pic.twitter.com/AKL062DpapJuly 4, 2025

"Pineapple Pizza? Yeah, keep his show cancelled," wrote one fan, while another said, "I regret having this show saved even tho I didn't contribute anything."

Thankfully, some fans were quick to defend the wee kitchen dweller, arguing that with all the stress he'd gone through recently, Tiny Chef could have whatever he felt like and that Henry could have the rest. "I don’t care what he puts on his pizza. I’m just glad to see he is doing OK," one fan wrote. Yes, Chef. You do you.

