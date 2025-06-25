2025's wildest TV cancelation will hit you right in the feels as its creators beg for help: "Many have you said you would die for Tiny Chef, we don't need all that"
RIP Tiny Chef? The creators want to cook up a comeback
Traditionally, TV shows are canceled without much fanfare. You're either unceremoniously dumped after a season or, if you're lucky, you're given a few more episodes to hurriedly wrap up the story.
And then there's the story of The Tiny Chef Show, a Nickelodeon animation that's going viral after its demise – thanks to a twisted farewell video that sees its lead, the titular Tiny Chef, find out the harrowing news and reacting very badly to it.
As you can see below, Tiny Chef receives a 'call' from Nickelodeon to inform him of the show's cancelation. Despite protesting that he has "ideas that will blow your mind", the axe falls on the Nick Jr. show, which ran for three seasons from 2022 to 2025.
Then, the gut punch: Tiny Chef realizes all of his friends are now gone and retreats to his bed and begins loudly sobbing. Poor guy.
It might not be over for Tiny Chef (who creates the world's tiniest dishes for the world's tiniest cooking show) after its creators launched a campaign to save The Tiny Chef Show.
Writing on the show's website, they said, "Tiny Chef and the team need your help more than ever! The Tiny Chef Show on Nickelodeon has been officially cancelled making it impossible to film and share Chef's journey without your support. Many of you have said you would die for Tiny Chef. We don't need all that but we do need crowd funding to keep going."
The creators then request fans join the 'Fan Cwub', donating via Venmo or PayPal, or simply engaging on social media and sharing your favorite clips. Maybe, just maybe, Tiny Chef might be cooking up a storm on a channel near you – if he gets enough help.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
