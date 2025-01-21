Canceled TV shows in 2025: every series that has been scrapped by Apple, Disney Plus, and more this year

Not every show can be a network hit or streaming sensation. Whether it's down to budget, lack of audience interest, or other factors entirely, the TV landscape is littered with canceled TV shows and one-season wonders.

While we hope – fingers crossed – the situation isn't as bad as the 2024 bloodbath that saw shows such as Kaos, Dead Boy Detectives, and My Lady Jane given the axe, it's still worth keeping track of the casualties at the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV Plus, as well as those that aren't returning for another season on broadcast television.

So, join us as we run down those shows that have been officially canceled in 2025, plus some that are seemingly on the cusp of not being renewed or living to stream another day.

TV shows canceled in 2025

The Franchise

(Image credit: HBO)

Streamer: Max (HBO)

Cancelation date: January 3

A sideways look at the Hollywood industry, The Franchise spoofed the production of superhero movies but, unfortunately for the Armando Iannucci-produced series, the skewering of overbearing producers, lost-at-sea directors, and special effects wasn't enough to save it from being one-and-done on Max.

A HBO spokesperson told Deadline : "We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors. While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

(Image credit: Apple)

Streamer: Apple TV Plus

Cancelation date: January 16

First reported by The Sun and later corroborated by Deadline, the Apple TV Plus series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin has been scrapped after star Noel Fielding abruptly didn't return to the production after a Christmas break, despite it being "three-quarters" complete.

A later report from Deadline clarified the situation somewhat, with 'insiders' revealing that Fielding was 'unavailable' for scheduled and rescheduled dates. Fielding's agent weighed in, saying, “one of the main cast members who has not been well is not recovered enough to complete the filming." The trade's report suggested that the individual was, in fact, Fielding.

While Dick Turpin may not continue, there is still a small possibility that 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures…' could return with a new historical figure at the helm.

Extraordinary

(Image credit: Disney)

Streamer: Disney Plus

Cancelation date: January 17

A part of a Disney Plus one-two punch with Shardlake (see more below on that cancelation), Extraordinary, a comedy set in a world where everyone develops superpowers at 18, won't be returning for a third season.

“We’re so proud of the hilarious, award-winning series brought to life by the incredibly talented British and Irish cast and crew, our production partners at Sid Gentle Films, and the exceptional writing talent of creator Emma Moran," a Disney representative said in a statement to Variety .

Frasier

(Image credit: Paramount)

Streamer: Paramount Plus

Cancelation date: January 17

They're not calling again. The prickly psychiatrist-turned-radio-host, played once more by Kelsey Grammer in the sequel series on Paramount Plus, has been canceled after two seasons.

That might not be the end for Frasier, however. Deadline reports CBS Studios "remains committed to the series and plans to shop it to other outlets."

Shardlake

(Image credit: Disney Studios)

Streamer: Disney Plus

Cancelation date: January 17

Another Disney Plus casualty, Shardlake, an adaptation of C.J. Sansom's novel starring Sean Bean, is one of the first one-and-done series to not make it past the opening weeks of 2025.

In a statement, a Disney rep said, "We’d like to thank Stephen Butchard who adapted the late C.J. Sansom’s beloved novel for the screen, the entire cast – led by the outstanding Arthur Hughes – and crew, and our production partners The Forge and Runaway Fridge. We hope to work with all of our partners across these shows again in the future."

Teacup

(Image credit: Peacock)

Streamer: Peacock

Cancelation date: January 17

Now, this is a surprise. Teacup, a James Wan-produced horror created by Ian McCulloch, received plenty of buzz around the time of San Diego Comic-Con last year. It may have been hamstrung by its presence on streamer Peacock, however, and has been unceremoniously dumped after just one season.

For more, check out the new TV shows and upcoming movies headed your way very soon.