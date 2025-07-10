Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa goes hardcore with historical action in the new trailer for Apple TV+ passion project Chief of War

Jason Momoa has made a career of playing characters like Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and the ocean-bound superhero Aquaman. Now, he's playing a different kind of action hero in his own Chief of War, in which he takes on the role of Ka'iana, one of the chief warriors of his people, as he attempts to unite Hawai'i to resist encroaching colonists.

It's a true story given an action-packed twist that also offers the historical perspective of the Indigenous people of Hawai'i.

Here's the new trailer:

Chief of War — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawai‘I in the late 18th century. Told from an indigenous perspective, Chief of War is a passion project for creators Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, who both share native Hawaiian heritage."

Chief of War is led by a primarily Polynesian cast including Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka,Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Benjamin Hoetjes.

Momoa has called Chief of War his "passion project," stating that it took nearly a decade to bring to fruition as a streaming series.

Chief of War drops its first two episodes, directed by Justin Chon (Blue Bayou) on August 1, before rolling out the rest weekly. For more, check out our picks of the best Apple TV Plus shows streaming now.