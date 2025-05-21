Jason Momoa's passion project Chief of War unveils epic first trailer

Chief of War — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Jason Momoa leads the indigenous people of Hawaii into a fight against Western colonizers in the first trailer for epic-looking Apple TV Plus series Chief of War.

Taking place in the late 18th Century, the historical drama follows Momoa's Ka'iana, a warrior who tries to unify the divided islands as Europeans and the United States' begin to invade. Check out the action-packed teaser above.

"You will see the Prophecy fulfilled, Ka'iana," a voiceover whispers to Momoa's character as the clip opens. "The path is yours to find."

"Are you still the chief that desires peace over war?" another asks him later on. "Not today," he ominously replies, as a series of montaged shots promise beachfront battles, shark wrangling, and gorgeous shots of Hawaii.

Written by the Aquaman star, the show sees him reunite with Temuera Morrison (who plays Arthur Curry's father in the DC superhero films), as it sets out to reveal the "untold story" of the remote US state. Boasting a predominantly Polynesian cast, it was co-created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and lso stars Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Moses Goods, Brandon Finn, and newcomer Kaina Makua.

"We actually had this idea a good 10 years ago," Sibbett previously told GQ. "But we knew that in order to pull off something like this, Jason needed to bring his star power up, and I needed to prove myself as a writer/creator as well. So we stayed together, we worked on all kinds of projects together, but in the end, it was all to get us to this place where we could tell this story."

Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer wrote the theme music and co-produced the score for all nine episodes alongside fellow composer James Everingham.

Chief of War drops its first two episodes, directed by Justin Chon (Blue Bayou) on August 1, before rolling out the rest weekly. For more, check out our picks of the best Apple TV Plus shows streaming now.