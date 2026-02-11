Helldivers movie sets late 2027 release date and adds a video game movie hero to its ranks in Minecraft's Jason Momoa
The list of upcoming video game movies continues to grow
The Helldivers movie finally has a release date, and has found its lead in none other than Jason Momoa.
According to Deadline, Momoa is set to lead the cast... though we don't yet know who he will play. More importantly, the film is slated for a November 10, 2027 release.
In 2025, Sony announced that a movie based on Helldivers 2, the sequel to popular top-down shooter game Helldivers, was in the works. Put succinctly by Deadline, the game centers around "an elite unit of soldiers, known as Helldivers, who must battle alien creatures threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth." It's fascist satire in the Starship Troopers mold, with players dispatched to alien worlds to deliver "democracy" to hordes of insects, squid-like aliens, and a hostile robot factions.
Director Justin Lin, best known for helming multiple Fast and Furious movies as well as Star Trek Beyond, is set to direct. It and Annabelle scribe Gary Dauberman is set to pen the screenplay. Fan reaction to both the director and writer choice has been quite mixed... but Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani is pretty confident in both.
Momoa previously starred in A Minecraft Movie, which made an absolutely absurd amount of money at the global box office, and is set to play Blanka in the live-action Street Fighter adaptation that arrives in October. This summer, the actor will portray intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in James Gunn's Supergirl.
For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game movies on the way, or, check out our list of movie release dates.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
