Helldivers movie sets late 2027 release date and adds a video game movie hero to its ranks in Minecraft's Jason Momoa

The Helldivers movie finally has a release date, and has found its lead in none other than Jason Momoa.

According to Deadline, Momoa is set to lead the cast... though we don't yet know who he will play. More importantly, the film is slated for a November 10, 2027 release.

