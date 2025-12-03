Helldivers movie director may not be a gamer, but Arrowhead boss says he trusts Justin Lin because he "did a great job on the Star Trek movie"

The Helldivers movie is making progress almost a year after being announced, but there is one thing that's already troubling fans.

Director Justin Lin, who has previously helmed multiple Fast and Furious movies as well as Star Trek Beyond, is said to be "not a gamer," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Naturally, this has some fans concerned – but Arrowhead boss Shams Jorjani isn't worried.

On Discord, after a fan asked Jorjani if he could "make sure the director plays the game at least once" or watches gameplay, Jorjani responded: "I trust Justin. He did a great job on the Star Trek movie." That's not his only message of support, either, with Jorjani also urging: "Let Justin Lin work his magic."

Per THR, Lin "aims to find the humanity in the characters and weave timely themes into the story, while building out a world and mythology." That might sound a bit different to what you're expecting, but, as Jorjani says, we'll have to trust Lin's vision.

Jorjani has previously given a tongue-in-cheek response to fancasting, too. "We're all hoping for as many A-list actors as possible," he said after being asked about players fancasting Chris Pratt for the film. "As long as they all get killed violently immediately."

The movie is being penned by IT and Annabelle scribe Gary Dauberman, and Sony is the studio.

The Helldivers movie doesn't yet have a release date.