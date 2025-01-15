Asked about Chris Pratt in the Helldivers 2 film, Arrowhead CEO says they want "as many A-list actors as possible" as long as "they all get violently killed immediately"
Pratt is welcome to star in the Helldivers adaptation, but it's gonna cost him
Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead won't have much direct control over Sony's film adaptation of its cruel third-person shooter, but if it were up to studio CEO Shams Jorjani, the movie would include a lot of dead celebrities.
"We're all hoping for as many A-list actors as possible," Jorjani said in the Helldivers 2 Discord after being asked about players' fancasting Chris Pratt as an acid-spewing Bile Titan. "As long as they all get killed violently immediately."
While I'd personally be interested in seeing a famous actor like, say, Jacob Elordi bravely committing to the Helldivers' noble crusade against evil after, perhaps, agreeing to marry me, and then poignantly clinging to my black-and-white portrait as his beautiful body is, maybe, tragically crunched by a Devastator…or something…it's as of yet unclear who will star in the upcoming Helldivers adaptation.
Anyway, like I mentioned, it doesn't seem like Arrowhead will have a whole lot of influence over how Sony's movie turns out. Studio CCO Johan Pilestedt wrote recently on Twitter that, while Arrowhead will certainly be involved in the film's production, "the long answer" to what's the extent of that influence "is that we'll see."
"We are not Hollywood people," he continued, "and we don't know what it takes to make a movie. And therefore we don't, and shouldn't, have final say."
For its part, Sony has as of yet released few details about the Helldivers movie aside from the fact that it's in production. Fans have been letting their imaginations fill in the blanks, expecting the movie to end up like Paul Verhoeven's 1997 sci-fi classic Starship Troopers – starring Chris Pratt, apparently.
Helldivers 2 creative director says the studio "shouldn't" have final say on the movie as "we are not Hollywood people," but it still sounds like it'll be involved in some capacity.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.