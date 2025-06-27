Helldivers 2 finally gets its review bomb cape to celebrate your "unquestioning commitment to the defense of Managed Democracy"

After a year of begging and weeks of teasing , we finally have the Helldivers 2 review bomb cape, and it's glorious.

Helldivers 2 got review bombed last year when Sony made the controversial decision to require PC players to link a PSN account to Steam if they wanted to keep playing the space-faring third-person shooter. Despite walking back the decision , Helldivers 2 was delisted on Steam in countries where PSN wasn't active.

A couple of weeks ago , most of those countries had the game made available again, and the community decided to turn those negative reviews into positive ones. The memory of that review graph has stuck with us, though, and now it's been immortalized on a commemorative cape.

"In honor of their unquestioning commitment to the defense of Managed Democracy, the Helldivers have been awarded a commemorative cape," tweets the official Helldivers 2 Twitter account. All of you will get the cape added to your armory automatically. I got a pop-up asking if I wanted to equip it as soon as I logged on.

(Image credit: Arrowhead)

Just like the review graph, the cape has several long, red lines that shoot straight down the fabric. At the top, by the nape of the neck and across the shoulders, there's a horizontal blue line and some short vertical ones, showing where the positive ratings pale in comparison to the onslaught of negative feedback.

On Twitter, fellow Helldivers are sharing patriotic GIFs and messages, clearly very happy with the cape. Over on Reddit, people are also loving it. "Drip: Immaculate. Liberty: Secured. Democracy: Managed," posts one happy fan.

"And good on them for waiting until Sony actually opened the game back up to all those countries, instead of last year when everyone was celebrating the half-victory," adds another. The developers said they'd only add the cape once more people could play, and it seems like it was the right call.

Will you be wearing the new cape?