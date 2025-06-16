Helldivers 2's long-awaited review bomb cape teased once more as Sony rolls back controversial region lock: "A cape to celebrate is in order"
Divers from certain Steam regions can return to the fight, and that demands a cape
PlayStation has removed its region lock on some games, and now Helldivers 2 fans might be getting the review bomb cape that was meme'd back when this strange rule first came into effect, stopping our fellow patriots across the world from buying the game.
When Helldivers 2 first came out, anyone with a PS5 or Steam account could buy it. Then, out of nowhere, Sony enforced a rule that required players to have a PSN account to play. This included countries where PSN isn't available.
Sony walked back the PSN account linking requirement, but the game was still taken off digital shelves in regions without PSN. There was a huge review bombing campaign and fans mocked up a cape design to reflect the incident. Helldivers 2's creative director, Johan Pilestedt, even tweeted about it, once saying the studio was just waiting for the "right time" to release it.
pic.twitter.com/cA8uMpzqTzMay 11, 2024
Now, Arrowhead is once again teasing that now might just be the time to make it happen.
"I'll talk to the team next week," CEO Shams Jorjani writes in the game's Discord server. "But we always felt it was something to give away once regions returned. PS has been working hard on this, so a cape to celebrate is in order."
Jorjani also asks if players could "change their review as a result of this. But it's not a must if you don't wanna." The community on Reddit has already pushed others to change their negative reviews, too.
Jorjani adds, "It's a point of pride for the team to see their hard work recognized with a higher user review score." Now that Sony has fully walked back this decision, it seems fair.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar.
