Helldivers 2 PC players will be forced to link to a PSN account later this month for greater security from Sony

Helldivers 2 will soon require PC players to link their profile to a PlayStation Network account, something that was previously optional at launch.

As of May 6, all new Helldivers 2 players on PC will be required to link their in-game profiles to an active PlayStation Network account, in order to take advantage of the "values of safety and security provided" by PlayStation itself. This was optional back at launch due to technical difficulties, but publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment now writes that the "grace period will now expire."

Helldivers! An important message from our partner Playstation about account linking for PC players and its significance in providing player safety features.Read the full message here: https://t.co/L1A9jv8yBf pic.twitter.com/q3eXKbtoNBMay 3, 2024

"Current players on Steam will start to see the mandatory login from May 30 and will be required to have linked a Steam and PlayStation Network account by June 4," the SIE Steam post continues. At least existing Helldivers 2 players will have quite a while to prepare for the change in account linking, but if you want to hit the ground running, head over to this link to get started now.

Over in the Helldivers 2 Discord, an Arrowhead community manager Thomas Petersson (AKA Twinbeard) addresses concerns about regions that don't have PlayStation Network. They write that they're not sure what this means for players right now, which isn't a great help for worried players, but Arrowhead is actively looking into how to address this issue going forward.

Elsewhere for the shooter, the Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond was unveiled earlier this week, and it's boasting four exciting new weapons, one of which is a slow-firing SMG with concussive rounds. That new weapon and the explosive new pistol are going down a treat with Helldivers 2 players before they've even launched.

