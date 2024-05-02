Helldivers 2 players discover giant tunnels in the ground, are convinced they're teasing the return of the huge Hive Lords

Helldivers 2 players think they've discovered what could be "Hive Lord tunnels," in what they believe might be the prelude to the return of the gigantic enemies from the original game.

Earlier this week, a brand new Helldivers 2 Major Order took players back to the planets they'd established the Terminid Control System in, to destroy the very towers that were meant to cage the bugs. On the revamped planets, players have begun making horrible discoveries, like the towers with Terminid matter all around them, and the weird tunnels descending into the ground you can see below.

The player in question believes these tunnels are a sign of terrible things to come, namely the domineering "Hive Lords." This isn't the first time we've heard this unseen enemy mentioned in recent weeks - Helldivers veterans claimed last month that Hive Lords could be arriving very soon, and they were in the original Arrowhead shooter back in 2015.

Some players don't actually believe the big tunnels are large enough for the infamous Hive Lords. "Given the size of that hole, and the size of the skeletons left on planets, I don't think those are developed Hive Lord holes. Those are worker/young hive larva holes," one player responds. That's pretty worrying, if it is the case.

Unfortunately, the new holes are proving a bit of a logistical nightmare for Helldivers 2 players. It turns out a lot of players have simply been falling into them, and are unable to get out, just like the player above. Even the massive Patriot Exosuit can't save them - the big bad mechs have been swallowed whole by the hole too.

Arrowhead loves teasing players with enemies before they're officially added to the shooter. Just look at the way the developer rolled out the flying Terminids earlier this year - the game's director said footage of them was a lie, only for the flying bugs to turn up and rid players to shreds. Maybe we could expect similar propaganda surrounding whatever is hiding in the holes.

Helldivers 2 players love the post-patch revolver, but not just because it's stronger – you can now spin it like a democracy-loving cowboy.