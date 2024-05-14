Helldivers 2 patch has 10 bug fixes and 17 lingering "known issues," from an infamous primary that "deals too little damage" to confirmation your gun's crosshair is a lie

Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.304 is here, and it brings bug fixes and acknowledgements of various lingering known issues with the game.

Among the 10 bug fixes included in the compact patch are solutions for three separate crashing issues and seven miscellaneous janky things. A lot of this has been reported by players for some time now, but Arrowhead is still playing catch-up in terms of scaling up its workforce proportionate to the Helldivers 2 player base, and you'd better believe the whole PSN linking fiasco didn't help.

Bug fixes are bug fixes, but there's also a list of outstanding issues which Arrowhead is aware of but hasn't had the time or resources to fix just yet. Some of them are being introduced in this latest patch while others have been around and just haven't been given priority over other issues.

Chiefly, Arrowhead has acknowledged that the new and infamously underpowered AR-61 Tenderizer is indeed badly in need of a buff. "AR-61 Tenderizer deals too little damage and is not in the final state we are intending," reads a line from the patch notes.

Other weapon-related issues Arrowhead acknowledged include Arc weapons that "sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire," the fact that "most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights," and spear targeting being "inconsistent, making it hard to lock-on to larger enemies." This crosshair reminder has come at a good time; I was beginning to wonder if it's just me.

Until these issues get fixed, freedom fighters should also be aware that the "game may crash if the player changes the text language while on a mission," that "players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts," and that "players may occasionally receive excessive XP," which doesn't sound like such a bad thing at all.

