The best Amazon Prime Day deals for gamers live: early discounts are landing now

I've just noticed Amazon has put its prices up on loads of games and tech that were much cheaper even last week. That's a surefire sign that these devices will be discounted for Prime Day. I see it every year, Amazon raises its prices just before its major sale only to 'drop' them again for the main event. I've scoured my own notes on the last couple of weeks' worth of deals to find the newly increased prices on the shelves. The Asus ROG Azoth was the first one I saw. This has been a $199.99 keyboard for a little while now, but it's suddenly up to $209.99? Suspicious. Assassin's Creed: Mirage was sitting at a beautiful $24.99 sale price just before the weekend, but in a recent whip round I've noticed it's gone all the way up to $32.35! This has been a $29.99 game for months now. The Razer Viper V2 Pro has also caught my attention. This has been rock solid at a $99.99 sale price since March. This morning it nudged back up to $103.49. Price hikes like this are the reason it's so important to price check your deals if you are jumping in early. That Asus keyboard, for example, might look like a solid deal considering its $249.99 MSRP - but it's poised to drop much lower on the day itself.

Can you get Amazon Prime for free? Good news everyone! If you don’t have Amazon Prime you won’t be able to take part in most of today’s sales - but Bezos has a trick up his sleeve. You can nab yourself a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial and still take advantage of all this week’s discounts, and the Prime Video, speedy shipping, and other benefits that come with it. But wait there’s more! Students can grab a whole six months of Prime for free - you just need to prove that you’re either aged 18-24 or currently enrolled. Amazon Prime | 30 day free trial

If you don't already have a membership you can browse all of this week's discounts for free with a 30 day trial. You'll still get access to all the savings and the added extras as well. After the period, your subscription will start at $14.99/mo if you don't cancel.

Amazon Prime Student| 6 month free trial

Students can claim a six month free trial instead of the usual 30 days - you just need to prove your age (18-24) or your enrolled Student Status. You'll also get six months of Grubhub+ to boot. After the trial, the subscription will cost $7.49.



Buying a PC on Prime Day? Here are Duncan's top tips (Image credit: Future) Future-Proof with DDR5 The most affordable gaming PC deals (ie, the ones under $700), are tempting if you're on a really tight budget, but if you want something you're going to be able to upgrade and play games on well into the future, look for something that's DDR5 compatible. That means something that has either an Intel 12th, 13th, or 14th generation CPU, or if you're on the AMD side, a Ryzen 7000 Series processor. Some prebuilds hide the names of their motherboards, so it is worth doing some digging to check that what you’re buying will be compatible. Check out pre-builds For folks whose current systems are locked behind the DDR5 wall, my advice is to check out the prebuilt aisle. It’s not what a lot of PC builders want to hear, but the best value is probably in buying a full machine at the moment. The good news is that DDR5 systems have never been more affordable. Your other option is likely buying a new motherboard, CPU, and RAM - and at that point, you're going to have a harder job rooting your current ones out of your case and starting from scratch anyway. You'll have to work for a good SSD price right now If you're buying an SSD, don't always believe the prices a retailer says one is reduced by. I can guarantee you they're vastly different than they were last year. As well, look to other retailers, not just Amazon. Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy always have PC deals worth knowing about, and sometimes they're better. Don't panic My final tip is for first-time buyers. It's easy to get intimidated and bogged down by enormous price tags when you first get into PC gaming, but don't fret. Have fun with it, do your research on what specs you actually need versus the expensive ones your favorite streamer has, and don't let all the confusing product names and scary redditors intimidate you. If you have any questions, I’m always happy to help where I can on Twitter or in an email. Happy bargain hunting!

The competition's on - Walmart and Best Buy have launched their own sales Walmart and Best Buy have both now launched their own competing sales, muscling in on Amazon's impending offers. Walmart actually dumped a load of discounts on us last week, with its Prime-coded 'July deals' event bringing a whole wad of savings to the forefront. We got our first look at some of the heavier savings coming our way (I expect that $429.99 sale price on the Meta Quest 3 to see some repeats at Amazon tomorrow), as well as some rare savings on seldom discounted tech (though the DualSense Edge has now been run off the shelves). Meanwhile, Best Buy has saved its 'Black Friday in July' offers for today, running that clock all the way down to the wire before launching its own Prime Day deals into the ether. I'm noticing that Best Buy is winning in the PCs category in particular, with gaming laptops and keyboard / mice deals offering far better value than Amazon. I've had a quick scrub through the both competing sales - these are the three best deals I've found so far: Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $159 at Walmart Meta Quest 3 | $499.99 $429.99 at Walmart Xbox Series X | $50 gift card | $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Do you need a membership for Prime Day? Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of official Prime Day deals. But ‘official’ is the operative word here. There are a massive number of discounts live on Amazon’s shelves right now that don’t require a fully fledged Prime membership, and other retailers have their own discounts to boot. All isn’t lost if you don’t have a subscription, then - but you will have a better time over the next couple of days if you do. That’s because a Prime membership opens you up to far more deals on the site - and these are going to be the ones that count. We generally see the real show-stoppers reserved for Amazon’s members, so it’s worth grabbing a free trial if you can. Amazon Prime | 30 day free trial available