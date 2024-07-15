Live
The best Amazon Prime Day deals for gamers live: early discounts are landing now
Save with early Prime Day deals across PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC and more
With less than 12 hours to go before Amazon Prime Day deals officially kick off, this year's summer sale is well and truly heating up. I've covered my fair share of Bezos's parties, but even I'm impressed with some of the early offers we've already been seeing. From record-low prices on the Meta Quest 3 to new discounts on some of the biggest PS5 and Nintendo Switch games on the market, there's plenty on shelves already.
The last few years have felt a little underwhelming, but with discounts like these already offering some of the year's best prices things are certainly looking good for 2024. I've been tracking Prime Day deals for years now, so I've learned a thing or two about spotting the best value on the shelves.
I'm taking you through all the biggest early sales of the day right here, but you'll also find the GamesRadar+ Hardware team's expertise on which gadgets and gizmos should be on your radar this Prime Day. I'll take you through which deals to prioritize and help you avoid any rogue offers that aren't actually as good as they seem to be - all in real-time. Let's dive in.
The best Prime Day deals for gamers at a glance
- PS5: games starting from $19.99
- Switch: all consoles discounted
- Xbox: renewed consoles from $295
- PC: RTX 4060 rigs from $849.99
- Handhelds: $100 off ROG Ally at Best Buy
- Meta Quest 3: now $429.99 at Walmart
- Controllers: now starting at $17
- Components: CPUs from $120
- Games: Switch games from $16.99
- Headsets: Razer from $34.99
- Keyboards: mechanical decks from $29.99
- Laptops: starting at $549.99
- Mice: Razer from $21.38
- Monitors: up to $370 off Samsung
- Storage: SSDs from $17.99
UK
- PS5: games from £12.92
- Switch: OLED now £269.95
- Xbox: consoles from £224
- PC: budget rigs from £199
- Handhelds: ROG Ally now £549 at Very
- Meta Quest 3: now £429.99 at Very
- Controllers: starting from £13.59
- Components: save up to £190 on GPUs
- Games: Switch games from £12
- Headsets: Turtle Beach from £24.99
- Keyboards: Logitech from £37.99
- Laptops: up to £500 off MSI
- Mice: now starting at £9.99
- Monitors: panels from £79.93
- Storage: SSDs from £19.99
My top 5 Prime Day PS5 deals
1. PS5 HD camera | $59.99 $41.30 at Amazon
Save $18 - An Amazon lightning deal on an official PS5 accessory? It must be nearly Prime Day! The PS5 HD camera is down at $41.30 right now - a few bucks away from its lowest price yet.
Price check: Walmart: $51.97 | Best Buy: $59.99
2. Victrix Pro BFG wireless PS5 controller | $179.99 $158.45 at Amazon
Save $20 - Anyone on the hunt for a pro controller for PS5 should be looking at the Victrix Pro BFG right now. It's our favorite gamepad for the system and it's just $6 away from a record-low price. Considering these buttons haven't dropped below $170 all year that's a result.
Price check: Walmart: $158.45 | Best Buy: $179.99
UK: £159.99 at Argos
3. Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - This is a massive deal, straight out the gate. Amazon is trailing behind Best Buy this week, only offering a $39.99 sale price on my favorite co-op platformer. This is a record-low price, beating previous discounts by $20.
Price check: Amazon: $39.99 | Walmart: $32.99
4. Samsung 990 Pro 4TB PS5 SSD | $464.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $165 - The Samsung 990 Pro is a beast of an SSD, and 4TB configurations rarely come in cheap. This is one of the best deals I've seen on storage in a long time - prices like this have been hard to come by in the last year. If you're investing this Prime Day this is an early deal to jump on.
Price check: Best Buy: $300.99 | Walmart: $309.99
5. PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset | $99.99 $85.95 at Walmart
Save $14 - It's a smaller saving, but discounts on the official Pulse 3D headset are rare. You're grabbing a $14 saving here, dropping the Midnight Black model down to a solid $85 price point.
Price check: Amazon: $87.90 | Best Buy: $99.99
My top 5 Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals
1. Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $159 at Walmart
This is an insane bundle which, after factoring in the $60 cost of Animal Crossing, actually nets you a Switch Lite for just under $100. That's a record-low price by some way, and the cheapest way to grab a Switch this Prime Day.
Price check: Amazon: $177 (no game)
2. Super Mario RPG | $59.99 $39.75 at Amazon
Save $20 - Super Mario RPG has been shaving its price tag down for a couple of months now, but this $39.75 position is the best it's been. You're grabbing a $20 discount on this relatively recent port and scoring an excellent price overall.
Price check: Walmart: $39.75 | Best Buy: $39.99
3. Hori Split Pad Pro | $49.99 $42.99 at Amazon
Save $7 - The Hori Split Pad Pro has been a permanent fixture on my Nintendo Switch since I first reviewed it last year. While it has been a couple of bucks cheaper in the past, this is the best price I've seen in a good few weeks now.
Price check: Walmart: $42.99 | Best Buy: $45.99
4. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $54.79 at Walmart
Save $14 - Walmart has the best deal on Tears of the Kingdom right now, putting it a few bucks cheaper than Amazon. I've seen those numbers trip down to $50 in the past, but that's rare.
Price check: Amazon: $59.95 | Best Buy: $69.99
5. Princess Peach: Showtime | $59.99 $52 at Amazon
Save $8 - Showtime is a newer game, but it's still seeing some strong discounts ahead of Prime Day. You'll find it for $8 off - impressive considering we don't usually see first party releases moving too far beyond $50 overall.
Price check: Walmart: $53.69 | Best Buy: $59.99
My top 5 Prime Day Xbox deals
1. Xbox Series X | $50 gift card | $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - Not only are you saving $50 on an Xbox Series X with this offer, but you're also grabbing a $50 gift card for Best Buy. That's perfect for grabbing some extra accessories or games in the retailer's current sale.
Price check: Walmart: $486.88 | Amazon: $543.99
2. Xbox Core Wireless controller | $59.99 $44 at Amazon
Save $15 - The Xbox core controller hasn't been cheaper than this $44 sale price since Black Friday last year - and that was only an extra $4 off. This is generally the best price we see day to day - with the gamepad only ever hitting $49.99 once or twice this year.
Price check: Walmart: $59 | Best Buy: $59.99
3. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset | $349.99 $272.50 at Amazon
Save $77 - This is a personal highlight - the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my favorite gaming headset, and it's now down to its best price in months. Discounts on the Xbox version of this headset are rare enough (it's typically just the PlayStation model dropping its price), but to move beyond $300 on the newer white model is fantastic.
Price check: Walmart: $329.95 | Best Buy: $349.99
4. Seagate 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - The Seagate Expansion Card has been a little cheaper in the past, but we haven't seen that $129.99 record low since February. Considering this has been stuck at $159.99 for some time, Best Buy's offer is looking particularly strong right now.
Price check: Amazon: $149.99 | Walmart: $199
5. Xbox Wireless Headset | $99.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The official Xbox Wireless headset doesn't take price cuts too often, but this $10 saving represents the biggest I've seen all year. This has only ever been $13 cheaper in the past, and the last time that discount popped up was 2023.
Price check: Walmart: $126.81
My top 5 Prime Day PC deals
1. Asus ROG Ally Z1E | $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 - You can save $100 on the Asus ROG Ally at Best Buy - and there's no world where I wouldn't be celebrating a saving on this device. I use my handheld every day - for a while there both my Switch and PS5 were collecting a bit of dust.
Price check: Amazon: $725
2. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy
Save $400 - We're sticking with Best Buy here, and with Asus as it happens. You're getting the latest version of the Zephyrus G16 for $400 off here, a fantastic offer dropping the RTX 4070 configuration back down to its lowest price yet.
Specs: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 240Hz QHD+ OLED display
3. Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 4K QLED gaming monitor | $1,299.99 $799.99 at Amazon
Save $500 - We're just $30 away from a record-low price on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 - but those numbers have ticked down further as recently as July 10. This is one to watch tomorrow, then, as it's already at a fantastic price for a 4K QLED panel at 240Hz.
Price check: Walmart: $799.99 | Best Buy: $799.99
4. Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $43.99 at Amazon
Save $26 - Old faithful's back at it again. While I have seen that $43.99 sale price give way to a record low $39.99 on the Razer Basilisk V3 in the past, this is the best price we've seen in months - and cheaper rates are hard to come by. It's one to watch over the next couple of days, or an early jump if you don't mind the extra couple bucks.
Price check: Best Buy: $44.99 | Walmart: $60.92
5. Corsair K65 Plus wireless gaming keyboard | $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Save $40 - The Corsair K65 Plus looks and feels like a cheaper version of the Asus ROG Azoth, but at $119.99 it's certainly excellent value today. This is the first time I've ever seen the price that low, having only ever previously dropped to $129.99 in the past.
Price check: Best Buy: $119.99 | Walmart: $146
LIVE: Latest Updates
I've just noticed Amazon has put its prices up on loads of games and tech that were much cheaper even last week. That's a surefire sign that these devices will be discounted for Prime Day. I see it every year, Amazon raises its prices just before its major sale only to 'drop' them again for the main event. I've scoured my own notes on the last couple of weeks' worth of deals to find the newly increased prices on the shelves.
The Asus ROG Azoth was the first one I saw. This has been a $199.99 keyboard for a little while now, but it's suddenly up to $209.99? Suspicious.
Assassin's Creed: Mirage was sitting at a beautiful $24.99 sale price just before the weekend, but in a recent whip round I've noticed it's gone all the way up to $32.35! This has been a $29.99 game for months now.
The Razer Viper V2 Pro has also caught my attention. This has been rock solid at a $99.99 sale price since March. This morning it nudged back up to $103.49.
Price hikes like this are the reason it's so important to price check your deals if you are jumping in early. That Asus keyboard, for example, might look like a solid deal considering its $249.99 MSRP - but it's poised to drop much lower on the day itself.
Can you get Amazon Prime for free?
Good news everyone! If you don’t have Amazon Prime you won’t be able to take part in most of today’s sales - but Bezos has a trick up his sleeve. You can nab yourself a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial and still take advantage of all this week’s discounts, and the Prime Video, speedy shipping, and other benefits that come with it.
But wait there’s more! Students can grab a whole six months of Prime for free - you just need to prove that you’re either aged 18-24 or currently enrolled.
Amazon Prime | 30 day free trial
If you don't already have a membership you can browse all of this week's discounts for free with a 30 day trial. You'll still get access to all the savings and the added extras as well. After the period, your subscription will start at $14.99/mo if you don't cancel.
Amazon Prime Student| 6 month free trial
Students can claim a six month free trial instead of the usual 30 days - you just need to prove your age (18-24) or your enrolled Student Status. You'll also get six months of Grubhub+ to boot. After the trial, the subscription will cost $7.49.
Buying a PC on Prime Day? Here are Duncan's top tips
Future-Proof with DDR5
The most affordable gaming PC deals (ie, the ones under $700), are tempting if you're on a really tight budget, but if you want something you're going to be able to upgrade and play games on well into the future, look for something that's DDR5 compatible. That means something that has either an Intel 12th, 13th, or 14th generation CPU, or if you're on the AMD side, a Ryzen 7000 Series processor. Some prebuilds hide the names of their motherboards, so it is worth doing some digging to check that what you’re buying will be compatible.
Check out pre-builds
For folks whose current systems are locked behind the DDR5 wall, my advice is to check out the prebuilt aisle. It’s not what a lot of PC builders want to hear, but the best value is probably in buying a full machine at the moment. The good news is that DDR5 systems have never been more affordable. Your other option is likely buying a new motherboard, CPU, and RAM - and at that point, you're going to have a harder job rooting your current ones out of your case and starting from scratch anyway.
You'll have to work for a good SSD price right now
If you're buying an SSD, don't always believe the prices a retailer says one is reduced by. I can guarantee you they're vastly different than they were last year. As well, look to other retailers, not just Amazon. Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy always have PC deals worth knowing about, and sometimes they're better.
Don't panic
My final tip is for first-time buyers. It's easy to get intimidated and bogged down by enormous price tags when you first get into PC gaming, but don't fret. Have fun with it, do your research on what specs you actually need versus the expensive ones your favorite streamer has, and don't let all the confusing product names and scary redditors intimidate you. If you have any questions, I’m always happy to help where I can on Twitter or in an email.
Happy bargain hunting!
The competition's on - Walmart and Best Buy have launched their own sales
Walmart and Best Buy have both now launched their own competing sales, muscling in on Amazon's impending offers. Walmart actually dumped a load of discounts on us last week, with its Prime-coded 'July deals' event bringing a whole wad of savings to the forefront. We got our first look at some of the heavier savings coming our way (I expect that $429.99 sale price on the Meta Quest 3 to see some repeats at Amazon tomorrow), as well as some rare savings on seldom discounted tech (though the DualSense Edge has now been run off the shelves).
Meanwhile, Best Buy has saved its 'Black Friday in July' offers for today, running that clock all the way down to the wire before launching its own Prime Day deals into the ether. I'm noticing that Best Buy is winning in the PCs category in particular, with gaming laptops and keyboard / mice deals offering far better value than Amazon.
I've had a quick scrub through the both competing sales - these are the three best deals I've found so far:
Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $159 at Walmart
Meta Quest 3 |
$499.99 $429.99 at Walmart
Xbox Series X | $50 gift card |
$499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy
Do you need a membership for Prime Day?
Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of official Prime Day deals. But ‘official’ is the operative word here. There are a massive number of discounts live on Amazon’s shelves right now that don’t require a fully fledged Prime membership, and other retailers have their own discounts to boot. All isn’t lost if you don’t have a subscription, then - but you will have a better time over the next couple of days if you do.
That’s because a Prime membership opens you up to far more deals on the site - and these are going to be the ones that count. We generally see the real show-stoppers reserved for Amazon’s members, so it’s worth grabbing a free trial if you can.
Amazon Prime | 30 day free trial available
And we're off! I'm already seeing plenty of new deals hitting the shelves at Amazon this afternoon, but Best Buy has also launched its own sale. I'm not going to lie, things are looking particularly tasty at the latter retailer, with savings across a whole wad of PC rigs and accessories. With Bezos's camp actually raising some of its prices ahead of the main event tomorrow, there are a few things to watch out for.
Stick with me and I'll see you through it all, though. I've got my snacks and I'm ready to shop.