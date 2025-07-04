This Razer gaming chair just plummeted to a record-low price ahead of Prime Day

Razer has just dropped the prices on some of its best gaming chairs, and these discounts are particularly heavy. Between a brand new record-low price on the Razer Iskur V2 and a 10% discount on the Razer Enki, things are looking cheaper than ever right now.

The headline deal is on that Iskur, though. The chair, highly regarded and Duncan's favorite for lumbar support in particular, has shifted $250 from its lofty $649.99 MSRP ahead of Prime Day. That means you'll find it available for just $399.99 at Razer this weekend. Considering I've never seen this model drop below $449.99 in the past (and even that was a rare offer), this is a must-see.

Razer Iskur V2 | $649.99 $399.99 at Razer

Save $250 - The Razer Iskur V2 has just dropped to a brand new record-low price thanks to a massive $250 discount. You'll find it available for $399.99 via the brand's own store, which is impressive considering I've only ever seen it hit $449.99 in previous sales (and that was only once). You're normally looking at a $499.99 sales price when this chair is discounted. Buy it if: ✅ You're after style and substance

✅ You want to improve your posture

✅ You want a choice between leather and fabric Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer an extra cushion instead of integrated support

That's not all, though. Those after something a little cheaper will want to take a look at the Razer Enki X. This chair starts life at $399.99, but has been dropped by $50 this weekend. It has been a little cheaper before, hitting $299.99 back in December last year, but this is as cheap as it's been in 2025 so far - and Razer currently has the best price on the web.

Razer Enki X | $399.99 $349.99 at Razer

Save $50 - The Razer Enki X has been cheaper in the past, but it's only ever hit $349.99 at its lowest this year so far. With a $50 discount, Razer has the best price on this cheaper alternative to the Iskur right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want a wider seat base

✅ You want a cheaper Razer chair

✅ You don't need fancy arm rests Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more arm rest movement

Which Razer gaming chair should you buy?

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

The Razer Iskur V2 is our favorite gaming chair for lumbar support overall, but it also comes with its own nifty tricks. 4D arm rests make for a far more versatile seated position, and a bolstered EPU-grade synthetic leather makes for a stylish look overall. The latter is shared by the newer Enki X, but you're dropping that extra spin in your arm rests, reverting back to a more traditional 2D movement.

Both options offer 152-degree decline and are suitable for up to 299lbs of weight. On the surface then, aside from the fact that the Iskur features a slightly more premium aesthetic in its accents and stitching, these two chairs are fairly similar.

Why pay the extra $50 for the Iskur V2 in today's sale? It all comes back to those ergonomics. The Iskur features an extensive set of customization tools for its inbuilt lumbar support. That cushioning system can extend in and out, up and down, and side to side. Ben noticed a massive improvement in posture and comfort after personalizing these three-degrees of movement when reviewing the Iskur V2.

I often do away with additional lumbar support cushions entirely. They never seem to fit just right, but Razer's solution could well be the answer to those woes. If you want to invest a little more in your spine, today's discount could well be your ticket in.

We're also hunting down all the best console gaming chairs as well as the best gaming desks and best standing desks for more setup options.